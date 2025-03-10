LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction to teammate's majestic performance in Sierra Canyon's double overtime win

Bryce James continued to use his platform to help elevate and promote his teammates the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers survived a double-overtime victory over JSerra Catholic on Saturday. Bryce Cofield carried the Trailblazers with a 29-point performance, and James shared his teammate's clutch playoff achievement on his Instagram Stories.

James shares teammate Bryce Cofield's playoff explosion (Source: Instagram/ _justbryce)

"Pro," James simply wrote in his Instagram Stories caption.

The game against JSerra Catholic was the regional semifinal of the CIF State Regional Division I playoffs. Bryce James had a good defensive game helping contain JSerra Catholic's BJ Davis-Ray. He also commented on a post from Ball is Life regarding his team's win and acknowledged his assigned matchup during that game.

"Good bump @bj.davis3," said Bryce James regarding opponent BJ Davis-Ray.

Bryce James compliments opponent on Instagram (Source: Instagram/ ballislife)

Sierra Canyon barely won the game, 68-64. Two of Sierra Canyon's best scorers, Bryce Cofield and Gavin Hightower, fouled out. It was Stephen Kankole's clutch three-point shot that sealed the victory for the Trailblazers with only a few seconds left in the second overtime. He talked about that clutch shot to LA Daily News:

“I’ve never been scared of the big moment,” said the Sierra Canyon shooter. “It was pretty cool, but we have two more games to win.”

“They kept getting downhill,” added Kankole. “We dealt with foul trouble — Bryce (Cofield) fouled out, Gavin fouled out, Jaden fouled out, so Bryce James was big for us guarding (Davis-Ray) at the end and Chris Cain guarding (Martinsen). It was big for us.”

It was a defensive effort for the Trailblazers, which led 32-25 during halftime. However, JSerra Catholic clawed its way back and forced the game into double overtime.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon's win sets stage for rematch vs. Redondo Union

The last time James' Sierra Canyon took on Redondo Union, the Trailblazers escaped with a three-point victory. This time, it will be for the South regional final of the CIF State Regional Division I playoffs. Redondo Union wants to get back at Sierra Canyon, while Sierra Canyon wants to win a state title.

“We were disappointed we didn’t make Open Division,” Kankole told LA Daily News. “So we just want to show people why we’re in the wrong division. We made DI which is cool, but at the end of the day, we want to win.”

The showdown is scheduled for Tuesday, with the winner moving on to the Division I state final against the winner of the North regional final.

