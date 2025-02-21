LeBron James’ son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction to his Sierra Canyon highlights mixtape

Bryce James, the son of basketball legend LeBron James, has helped lead the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to the Open Division playoffs of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships. On Thursday, KG Visualz, a videographer, released a mixtape of his highlights playing for the Trailblazers this season.

The video featured Bryce James doing his usual corner three, as well as copying some of his dad's signature moves, including LeBron James' chase-down block and a few other moves when attacking the rim. This got Bryce himself to comment on the video, along with Sierra Canyon teammate Gavin Hightower.

Bryce James and Gavin Hightower comment on Bryce's video highlights for Sierra Canyon (Source: Instagram/ kgv.sports)

"Yup," commented Bryce James.

"That boy nice ⛹🏽‍♂️," added Sierra Canyon guard Gavin Hightower.

Bryce missed almost half of the season, including most of December. However, the three-star shooting guard is now back playing for the Trailblazers and is hungry for that Open Division state championship.

While LeBron has been a known scorer, his son has been trying to get a name for himself with his three-point shooting, being deadly from the side pocket and known for sinking those corner threes.

Bryce James shocked many on New Year's Day when he announced that he would be playing for the Arizona Wildcats in college. Many, including several college recruiting insiders on sites such as On3, predicted that the shooting specialist would either go for his older brother Bronny's school, USC, or his hometown school, Ohio State.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon are now 2-1 in the Open Division playoffs

The pool stage of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships' Open Division continues on Friday and Bryce's team, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers will come into the final pool stage game with a 2-1 record.

The team began their 2024-2025 playoff campaign with a 69-66 overtime win over Redondo Union last Feb. 12. They then dominated Heritage Christian 65-54 on Valentine's Day before falling 60-55 to No. 2 junior Brandon McCoy Jr. and St. John Bosco last Tuesday.

Despite the loss, the Trailblazers still have a chance to get through to the knockout stage, especially with St. John Bosco being upset by Redondo Union on Valentine's Day. However, it would be a tall task ahead for Sierra Canyon as they face Roosevelt on Friday, the No. 2 seed in the Open Division playoffs, who are led by five-star prospect Brayden Burries.

