NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James, has concluded his high school basketball career with Sierra Canyon. Acknowledging his time with the team, the Trailblazers shared a heartfelt tribute on their official Instagram page on Tuesday.

The post in question was a carousel of 18 photos capturing different moments from Bryce's time with the squad. The tribute post also included a heartfelt caption that reads:

"Our next senior tribute goes out to @_justbryce You have been with our program for 4 years and each year you improved in a different aspect of your game. You have always been the ultimate teammate during your time with us. It was so fun to watch you have great moments in our biggest games this season. We wish you the best in your next chapter @arizonambb Thanks for helping add to our legacy, CHAMP!"

Bryce dropped an emoji reaction in the comments to acknowledge the tribute.

"🤞🏾," Bryce wrote.

The post also drew attention from fans, with many positive comments.

"Bryce is the next goat," one fan said.

"Bryce 🔥🔥🔥🔥 ok Brown 🔥🔥🔥," another said.

"You're the next goat," another fan said.

LeBron James' son, Bryce James, shares his reaction to Sierra Canyon's heartfelt tribute to him. (Images via Instagram @sierracanyonboysbasketball)

Bryce James capped off his time with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers on a high note, helping the team win a state championship in his final season. Now, he's gearing up for the next chapter of his basketball journey with the Arizona Wildcats.

He'll be joining the program as part of the Class of 2025 recruits alongside other top prospects like Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Dwayne Aristode.

LeBron James' mom, Gloria, and wife, Savannah James, celebrated Bryce James' graduation

To celebrate Bryce James' incredible milestone, his mom, Savannah James, and grandmother, Gloria, shared heartfelt messages on their Instagram pages.

In Gloria's post, she wrote the following:

"I had the distinct honor of attending my 2nd grandson's Bryce Maximus's High School graduation. I'm so very proud of you. And I wish you the very best in your future endeavors. I know that you're going to strive and succeed to reach beyond the planets!!!! I LOVE YOU, Grammy."

Bryce's mom, Savannah James, had the following caption in her Instagram post:

"Yesterday we celebrated @_justbryce as he walks into a new chapter of life!! 🎓✨So proud of you and all the hard work you've done to get to this point. This is only the beginning! Keep striving to be the absolute best version of you! Love you more than words can explain and so excited to see what the future has for you!! I love you Stink!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕"

Bryce's dad, LeBron James, mom Savannah, younger sister Zhuri, grandmother Gloria and older brother Bronny James were all in attendance for his graduation.

