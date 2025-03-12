LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops her reaction to son Bryce James' CIF state regional championship victory

LA Lakers legend LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, is beaming with pride as their youngest son, Bryce James, continues to impress at the high school level. On Tuesday, Sierra Canyon was up against Redondo Union in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships - Division I tournament. Bryce's team secured a hard-fought win with a 74-68 scoreline.

"Br_Hoops" on Instagram posted the key highlights from the game following Sierra Canyon's win.

"Sierra Canyon takes down Redondo Union 74-68 in the southern regional championship with a chance to play in the state title game this weekend 🔥," the caption read.

Savannah James took to Instagram to share her reaction to the result with the text,

"We goin to the ship!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

Savannah James via Instagram

Redondo Union started strong, leading 18-15 after the first quarter, but Sierra Canyon responded with a 22-point second quarter to take a halftime lead. The battle remained close in the second half, with both teams trying their best. Redondo Union outscored Sierra Canyon 19-18 in the third, but Sierra Canyon held firm in the final quarter, sealing the win with a strong 19-point effort.

It's the fourth straight win for Bryce James and Sierra Canyon. They'll be up against the Lincoln Trojans on Friday. Savannah James' son charted only three points on Tuesday and would fancy a better outing in the next clash.

Savannah James on Bryce James' college visit

Bryce James committed to the Arizona Wildcats over Ohio State, Duquesne and USC in January. Before his decision, the youngster made unofficial visits to the schools. Savannah James appeared on "Everybody's Crazy Podcast" on Dec. 20 and talked about her tagging along with Bryce to his college visits.

"I'm about to go on a college visit with my with my second child and I don't know how to feel about it," she said (1:15). "It's exciting. I'm excited, but like that means another one is going to be leaving the nest, so that's kind of crazy for me, but it's fine. All the emotions, but it's fine, it's good. I'm good."

Savannah's elder son, Bronny James, has already made it to the NBA. Bronny plays alongside his father at the LA Lakers after spending a year at USC. Bryce is giving his all to carry the legacy and follow in the footsteps of his father and brother into the NBA. He would like to improve himself at Arizona to prepare for the big stage.

