LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce James drops 1-word reaction hailing Jaizahn Lewis as the best freshman in Cali

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, often uses his huge social media following to promote fellow high school basketball stars from Southern California. This was evident on Wednesday, as he helped promote Murietta Valley freshman rising star Jaizahn Lewis in his Instagram Stories.

The post, originally from Hoops Pill, praises Lewis as one of the best freshmen in California.

Bryce James shares post praising Jaizahn Lewis as one of California's best freshman hoopers (source: Instagram/ _justbryce)

"Yuppppppp," wrote Bryce James in his Instagram story's caption.

Lewis came into the 2024-2025 season with plenty of hype from middle school. Back in September, Lewis was named the Beach City Hops Orientation event's MVP, which recognized him as one of California's best freshman hoopers.

He previously played for Bryce James' school, Sierra Canyon but is now playing for Murrieta Valley. He averaged 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game as a freshman and was even given First Team All-League honors. He has also scored over 500 points during his very first high school season as well.

Jaizahn Lewis led Murrieta Valley to a 17-11 overall record and a 6-4 record in the Southwestern League. He and his team were not able to take on Bryce James and Sierra Canyon this season.

As for Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, the three-star Arizona commit helped lead the team to the CIF Southern Section High School Boys' playoffs but was eliminated from pool play after a 2-2 record, losing to St. John Bosco and Roosevelt

Dwight Howard claims LeBron wants Bronny James to play for the Lakers too

Meanwhile, with Bryce James now about to graduate and head to Arizona, there are talks that his father, LeBron James, is also trying to get him to the LA Lakers, much like his elder son, Bronny.

While this is still speculation, one man, former LeBron teammate Dwight Howard, thinks so. He appeared on Paul George's podcast this week and claimed LeBron is really trying to do so:

"I have not officially retired yet, but I don't know what I'm going to do yet. I thought I was going to get back in the league, but Paul said he didn't want nobody over 35 playing center… I asked LeBron. He said he wanted Bronny and he said he's trying to get Bryce,” claimed the former NBA All-Star.

"The last time I told LeBron he said, listen I'm trying to get Bronny and Bryce to be on the Lakers and I'm trying to get Savannah to be– he's going to be the owner of the team so it's a family affair, the whole James family," he added.

Bryce is still considered a work in progress and will be eligible to play in the NBA in 2026.

