  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • LeBron James' son Bryce James shares his reaction to teammate Maximo Adams' snaps on social media

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares his reaction to teammate Maximo Adams' snaps on social media

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Feb 24, 2025 14:30 GMT
St. John Bosco defeated Sierra Canyon 60-55 to win a Open division playoff baseketball game. - Source: Getty
St. John Bosco defeated Sierra Canyon 60-55 to win a Open division playoff baseketball game. - Source: Getty

Bryce James, the three-star Arizona commit and son of NBA legend LeBron James, uses his large following to promote his teammates and Southern California hoopers, whether sharing their posts or commenting on them. This time, he showed some love to his Sierra Canyon teammate Maximo "Maxi" Adams.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The younger brother of Lakers rookie Bronny James commented on Adams' Instagram posts that showed him playing for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

"🤞🏾." commented on Maximo Adams' Instagram snaps.

Meanwhile, his other teammates, Bryce Cofield and Gavin Hightower, also commented on their teammate's Instagram post.

"My brother." commented four-star teammate Bryce Cofield.
"🤞🏾🖤," added Sierra Canyon point guard Gavin Hightower.
Bryce James, Bryce Cofield, and Gavin Hightower comment on Maximo Adams&#039; Instagram snaps (Source: Instagram/ maximoadams_)
Bryce James, Bryce Cofield, and Gavin Hightower comment on Maximo Adams' Instagram snaps (Source: Instagram/ maximoadams_)

The snaps Adams shared were taken during Sierra Canyon's game against Roosevelt High School. Adams led the Trailblazers with 19 points, Cofield with 18, and Hightower had 14. However, their efforts were insufficient, as five-star Brayden Burries guided Roosevelt to a thrilling 65-64 victory, scoring 18 points, including the game-winning shot.

Ad

After the loss, Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers have been eliminated from the California (CIF) Southern Section Open Division boys basketball playoffs.

As for Roosevelt, they'll face five-star Brandon McCoy Jr. and St. John Bosco on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to face Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in the final on March 1.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon cannot hold on to lead in last two games

After beginning the California (CIF) Southern Section Open Division boys basketball playoffs with two straight wins, the Trailblazers then lost their next two against two of the top teams in California.

Ad

In those two final playoff games, Sierra Canyon built up a big lead against both St. John Bosco and Roosevelt. However, on both occasions, the Trailblazers failed to hold on to that lead and ultimately lost the game.

Sierra Canyon had a chance to win over Roosevelt with their final shot, which was in the hands of Bryce James. With only a few seconds remaining and Roosevelt leading by one, the youngest James son attempted a three but missed, allowing Roosevelt to cling on for the win.

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी