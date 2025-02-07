"Let's be honest Dijon Lee top 3": Football fans react to Top 10 cornerback rankings of the 2025 recruiting class ft. Na'eem Offord

The release of On3’s final Top 10 cornerback rankings for the 2025 recruiting class has sparked a heated debate, particularly surrounding Alabama commit Dijon Lee Jr. Despite his size, skill and commitment to a powerhouse program, Lee landed at No. 7 — much to the dismay of fans.

Fans expressed their disbelief over the rankings, with one writing:

“Let’s be honest, Dijon Lee top 3,” one fan posted.

Another added:

“There isn’t 6 corners better than Dijon Lee but ok lol.”

Here is how others reacted:

"such a horrible list tf is Dijon doing outta the top 3," a fan quipped.

"You’re website & these rankings are a joke," another said.

"This is motivation for Devin Sanchez. He is the #1 CB," a fan said.

On3’s final rankings place LSU commit DJ Pickett at No. 1. The 6-foot-4, 179-pound defensive back boasts of elite length, fluid movement and track-star speed (10.62 seconds in the 100m).

Oregon-bound Na’eem Offord follows at No. 2, praised for his physicality, football IQ and punt-return ability at 6-foot-1, 181 pounds. Devin Sanchez, committed to Ohio State, claims the No. 3 spot, recognized for his technical coverage skills and 11 pass breakups as a junior.

Lee, a standout at Mission Viejo (CA), holds the No. 4 cornerback ranking per ESPN. His impressive 6-foot-3, 187-pound frame, 32-inch arms, and high-level competition experience make his No. 7 ranking surprising.

Scouts praise him as a “tall, nimble cover corner” with advanced awareness and extensive reps against top-tier talent.

Alabama’s 2025 class also includes four-star cornerback Chuck McDonald, further strengthening Kalen DeBoer’s defensive recruits. Lee, with an On3 NIL Valuation of $497,000, is among the most marketable defensive backs in the class.

5-star CB Na'eem Offord flips to Oregon, joins Dan Lanning’s top-5 recruiting class

On the opening day of the Early National Signing Period, five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord made headlines by flipping his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi discussed Offord’s role on the “National Signing Day Show” via the Oregon Sports Network.

"We've recruited him to play corner. He's a guy, our system, that we call the star in our position. This guy certainly has versatility and the physicality he's shown too, I wouldn't have any reservations with putting him at any one of the five spots, but I think he has a dynamic skillset and has a great opportunity to play corner for us."

Offord explained his decision at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game practices.

“I feel like I felt the most love at Oregon. “That’s where the love has been at with the whole staff just recruiting me from the beginning.”

A standout at Birmingham Parker, Offord tallied nine interceptions and 60 tackles in his last two seasons. Across 36 career games, he recorded 73 total tackles (three for loss), nine pass breakups, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. He also contributed offensively, rushing for over 1,200 yards and scoring 32 total touchdowns.

Offord joins a loaded 2025 class for Oregon, which ranks No. 4 nationally, per On3. The group features five-star safety Trey McNutt, five-star receiver Dakorien Moore and four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr.

