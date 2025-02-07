Elite Michigan enrolee Bryce Underwood shares 3-word reaction to Danny Wolf's 3-pointer against Oregon Ducks

Michigan five-star signee Bryce Underwood couldn’t contain his excitement after witnessing Wolverines center Danny Wolf’s stunning deep 3-pointer against Oregon. The elite quarterback recruit shared his reaction on Instagram on Thursday, writing:

“OH MY GAWD😂😂😂😂😂”

Image via Ig@19bryce.__

Wolf, renowned for his versatility, played a crucial role in Michigan’s 80-76 victory over the Ducks on Wednesday night at Crisler Center. He flirted with a double-double by halftime and ultimately delivered 15 points and 12 rebounds.

His first-half highlight came when he executed a crossover before launching a difficult fadeaway 3-pointer, extending U-M’s lead to 10 and igniting the loudest crowd reaction of the season.

Despite building a comfortable lead, Michigan found itself in yet another nail-biter. The Wolverines led by as many as 14, but Oregon clawed back multiple times, narrowing the gap to just two points in the closing moments. However, the Ducks faltered down the stretch, making only two of their last 12 shot attempts.

With 9:16 remaining, U-M appeared to have control at 70-58 after a powerful dunk by Vlad Goldin. But Oregon responded by hitting four consecutive shots, trimming the deficit to 70-66. Turnovers from Roddy Gayle Jr. on three straight possessions added to Michigan’s struggles.

Reflecting on Michigan’s ability to close out tight games, Wolf said postgame:

"We''ve been on the opposite end of the string. Look at the Oklahoma game, Arkansas, Minnesota even; some of the worst losses, buzzer beaters, that you just don't want."

Oregon’s TJ Bamba, who tallied 13 points, cut the lead to two with 49.1 seconds left via free throws. Wolf missed a late 3, but Burnett’s crucial offensive rebound extended the possession, allowing Wolf to draw a foul and help seal the win.

Danny Wolf regains form as Michigan extends winning streak

Michigan basketball secured its third straight victory on Wednesday night. Will Tschetter led the scoring effort with 17 points off the bench, helping the Wolverines improve to 17-5 this season.

Danny Wolf recorded his 10th double-double of the year, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds. After struggling offensively in recent games, the Michigan big man appears to be back in rhythm. He started Big Ten play strong with standout performances against USC and UCLA but saw a dip in production as the season progressed.

Following the win, Wolf shared his thoughts on Michigan’s habit of letting teams back into games.

"Just super happy with the win," Wolf said. "I think Big Ten wins are hard no matter which way you look at it. You have to protect home court. I think it's just a common theme that we get these big leads, but we really, really have to stop beating at it. We get these leads, myself included, really just have to focus on the team."

Wolf, who has scored in double figures 15 times this season and surpassed 700 career points in a January win over Washington, is shooting a career-best 51.5% from the field. His 10 rebounds per game lead the Big Ten and rank 13th nationally.

