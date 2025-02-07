"TOLD YA'LL HE FLIPPING": Fans react as Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. is seen rocking an Oregon Ducks tracksuit

Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. was recently spotted wearing Oregon Ducks gear. Henry posed for a picture in a Ducks tracksuit, shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The snap has sparked an online debate among fans, with his commitment to the Buckeyes at the center of much doubt.

An Oregon fan on Instagram took the photo as a sign that Henry might be flipping his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon. They jokingly commented:

“TOLD YALL HE FLIPPING LOL.”

Another Oregon fan took it further by wishing the Ducks flip another five-star prospect from Ohio State, Na’eem Offord. They wrote:

“Imagine we flip Na’eem and Henry.”

However, a netizen believes the five-star receiver has a better shot at glory playing for Ohio State than Oregon. They commented:

“Would you rather be an all-star receiver at Ohio State or go undrafted at Oregon? Brian Hartline factor.”

Another fan took the chance to take a dig at Oregon, making fun of its failure to crown recruitment efforts with championships:

“Ducks is sucks! They look scary on recruiting or the roster but looks easy on the field to break down their defense and looks weak on field as well.”

Another Instagram user demanded a better show of loyalty from commits to the school they pledge to, commenting:

“Don’t commit to a school and then wear another school’s clothes.”

Reviewing Chris Henry Jr.’s recruitment profile

Chris Henry is a wide receiver prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. The five-star receiver stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 195 pounds. He is the On3 Industry Ranking’s No. 1 receiver in the 2026 class, ranking at No. 5 overall nationally.

Son of the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Chris Henry, he’s a top target for several leading football programs, having received at least 34 offers. However, he has pledged his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes since July 2023. Notwithstanding, he has remained a target for other top programs, including Oregon and Michigan.

He recently attended Oregon’s junior day in January and confirmed the Ducks as a program of interest to him after the event. He told 247Sports:

“My interest in Oregon is definitely up there. I would put them right behind Ohio State.”

It seems Chris Henry will remain committed to Ohio State until he announces otherwise.

