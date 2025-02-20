Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, Chicago’s Lonzo Ball, and California hooper Keshrey Smith all share one thing. They have all crossed the 1,000-assist mark in high school, making them three of six players representing California-based schools to achieve the feat.

Ad

Keshrey “K2” Smith, a Class of 2025 prospect, is a versatile guard for Frederick Price High School in Los Angeles, California. Smith etched his name in high school basketball history books on Feb. 2 after he led his team to a blowout 64-39 win against King Drew to record his 1,000th assist.

The Mulholland League MVP has led his team to a 23-6 overall record and a 9-0 record in Mullholand. He previously led his former school, the Blair Vikings, to a CIF Southern Championship and was a two-time state leader in assists.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

The 6-foot-3 guard was also awarded the 2024 Service HS Tip-Off Classic MVP after rallying Price from a 46-41 deficit in the fourth quarter to a 55-54 win with nine points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Smith discussed his basketball beginnings, high school experiences, potential college destination, the conversation he would have with Kyrie Irving, and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

How did you get the 'K2' nickname?

Ad

Keshrey Smith: I'm a junior, and my dad has the same name as me. My dad is not the biggest fan of the nickname 'Junior,' so he wanted it to be unique. Our name is unique in general. So, yeah, he gave me the nickname ‘K2’, and it's kind of stuck.

How did you get into basketball, and was there a particular moment that inspired you to get into the sport?

Ad

Keshrey Smith: What I remember is, when I was still younger, we were at, I'm not sure what store it was, but I had a Cleveland basketball. It was blue, and it had Cleveland logos all over it. I was just holding on to it. But when it came to buying our stuff, my dad wasn't really trying to buy it for me.

Then the person in front of us was like, 'I'll get it for him' because I was not letting it go. I was crying. The person in front of us bought it. I remember that was my first basketball ever. I feel like right after that is when I really started to play.

Ad

Your dad's a basketball coach. How important has that been in your growth, and what has been your family's role in your basketball career?

Keshrey Smith: They've helped me a lot, especially my dad. I feel like whatever I need, he's always willing to find a way to make it work; whether it has to do with moving or just finding somewhere to go.

They've both helped me a lot because basketball isn't just on the court. There's a lot of off-the-court stuff too. I couldn't thank them enough. They're great support systems. I could go to either of them for anything, and I know they would have my back.

Ad

How has playing for Price High School been?

Keshrey Smith: It's been good. Last year, we sadly lost in the playoffs, and I had to come off of sitting from the transfer rule. I couldn't start playing. But the season was fun for me. It was my last year playing with some of the senior guys that we lost, so we had to adjust from that. This year is also going well. You know, we're looking to win the CIF.

Ad

What are you trying to improve in your game?

Keshrey Smith: Vocalness and leadership because that role for me this season is definitely important. I'm also trying to work on my shot. So when I come off a screen and the roller is open, people will be like, 'oh, he's going to pass because he likes passing,' but I got to be able to hit that shot. I got to be able to get my bucket so they have to worry about me, and then that's going to make other people open.

Ad

What does the future hold for K2? Have you considered playing college ball?

Keshrey Smith: Yeah. Definitely. I'm looking at Cal State, Dominguez right now. My options are open. I want to go somewhere that fits, somewhere that has a good system and culture.

I want to make NIL money. I think I could do something like that, and I want to take this basketball stuff as far as I can.

Ad

What is your all-time NBA starting 5?

Keshrey Smith: I'm starting with Steph Curry. Then I'm going with Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James. I mean, those are the great three. And then for my center, I'm going to go Shaq. Shaq was the most dominant.

If you could have dinner with any basketball player past or present, who would it be and why?

Keshrey Smith: I think I would have to go with Kyrie Irving. Based on videos I've seen and just times I've listened to him talk, I feel like whether I agree with him or not, there is a lot that I could learn from him. He's not crazy tall, not crazy athletic, but he just has skills. There's a lot I can learn from someone like him.

Ad

I feel like I would mostly have questions for him. Questions on how it was, his everyday life, the type of work he had to put in, and how things went for him, so I could base myself on how he did and how his path went.

Keshrey Smith (Image: Price High School)

What advice would you give to young players trying to follow in your footsteps?

Ad

Keshrey Smith: I would say just stay consistent. It's not always going to be easy. There are going to be times you don't feel like playing or doing something. And it's easier to not do something. You just got to put your head down and keep moving. And when you lift your head back up after a certain amount of time, you're going to realize it was worth it, and you're going to see the improvement.

Ad

Rapid fire round with Keshrey Smith:

Your favorite NBA player?

Collin Sexton.

Pre-game meal of choice?

Sour Patch. I love Sour Patch.

Top basketball shoe?

I'm going to go with Kobe's.

LeBron or Jordan?

LeBron. My dad's going to hate that I said that, but LeBron.

Favorite subject in school?

Math or art.

What's your go-to pump-up song?

Calvin Cambridge by SOB.

One word to describe your playing style?

Playmaker.

What's your favorite TV show?

Ad

Ben and Saga. It's anime.

Which current NBA player do you think your style resembles most?

I want to say Chris Paul even though he's older, but I've heard that before.

The best teammate you have ever had?

Alijah Arenas. He was my teammate when I was younger, and, you know, he probably is going to go to the NBA.

If you weren't playing basketball, which sport would you be playing?

I'm going to say football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback