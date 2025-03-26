"Looks like the money has run dry in Eugene": Fans react as Dan Lanning's Oregon loses commitment of four-star DL to the Class of 2026

Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui decommitted from Oregon's 2026 class on Tuesday. The Mater Dei High School (California) graduate had been committed to Dan Lanning's program since October.

This departure is a big blow for Oregon, which has had success recruiting Mater Dei prospects in recent years. Despite the Ducks’ strong on-field performance, elite recruiting efforts and substantial NIL backing from Nike, the program was unable to retain Topui.

"Looks like the money has run dry in Eugene," a fan wrote.

"Checks bouncing in Eugene 👀," one wrote.

"What’s going on at Nike Headquarters?" one wrote.

"So not every player is getting their own Nike shoe?! WOW!" one wrote.

With Topui's decommitment, Oregon's 2026 class is left with eight committed players and two defensive lineman commits: Tony Cumberland and Viliami Moala. Ironically, the Ducks' 2026 class was once No. 1 in the nation but now slipped into No. 3, as Topui becomes the third player to back off his pledge.

"What the hell is going on at Oregano?!?!?" one wrote.

"Trouble Stirring in Eugene," one wrote.

Tomuhini Topui is the No. 15 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 20 in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

USC is trending for Tomuhini Topui following his Oregon decommitment

Just a few hours after decommitting from Oregon, Tomuhini Topui visited USC’s campus for spring practice. Despite his initial pledge to the Ducks, USC has remained persistent in its pursuit, with defensive line coach Shaun Nua and co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson leading the charge.

The Trojans have hosted Topui multiple times in Los Angeles to make their case.

“Especially now with Coach Nua, he’s always been talking to me," Topui told On3 earlier this month. "It’s down the street, so I might as well just take a couple visits there, see what they’re talking about. Every time I go down there it’s great vibes, picking up family vibes.”

With recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons of On3 logging expert predictions in favor of USC, the Trojans are now the clear frontrunners to secure Topui’s commitment. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives USC a 78.3% chance of landing him.

Topui has yet to officially flip to the Trojans, but he could follow in the footsteps of four-star quarterback Jonah Williams, who also switched his commitment from Oregon to USC in the 2026 cycle.

USC has the No. 2-ranked class in the 2026 cycle with 15 committed players. The class already has two defensive lineman committed in the cycle.

