Dan Lanning makes the case for Oregon having one of the best coaching staff in the nation

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning believes his coaching staff is one of the best in the country.

The Ducks won the Big Ten last season and are one of the best teams in the country heading into 2025. Lanning has since signed a new contract and his entire staff has also signed extensions.

Although Lanning is one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, he has built a good staff and said it's the best in the country. He said following the first day of spring practice last week, via 247Sports:

"I'm very grateful to just the University of Oregon, the commitment that they have to our coaches. I feel strongly that we have one of the best coaching staffs in the nation, if not the best in the nation, and when you're able to have continuity, it gives opportunities for improvement, right?"

Lanning is set to earn $9.4 million in 2025 and $10.4 million when the deal runs out in 2031. The Ducks have Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi as their coordinators and both got raises in their new deals.

Along with the coordinators getting raises, Dan Lanning and Oregon also promoted other coaches. Tight ends coach Drew Mehringer was given a co-offensive coordinator title, while Rashad Wadood, Kamran Araghi and Koa Ka'ai were promoted too.

"I'm really pleased that every single one of our coaches is on multi-year contracts and that they're able to be here for a long time," Lanning said. "At some point, as success happens, there's gonna be growth opportunities for them at other places as well, but right now.

"I think every one of those coaches is hungry to be here, grateful to be here, grateful to be at a place like Oregon, and I know I certainly attain to that as well."

With the Ducks having continuity with their coaches, Dan Lanning is eager for the 2025 season and going forward.

Dan Lanning says Oregon has learned from the Rose Bowl loss

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks went undefeated in the regular season and were the No. 1 seed in the college football playoff.

However, the Ducks lost in their first playoff game to Ohio State after a bye. Months since the loss, Lanning said they have learned from it and will use it as motivation, via SI:

"We certainly learned from that one, but this is a new season too, right? That has no impact on our next season. All the wins that we had last year, they have absolutely no impact on this next season either. So it's really about focusing on what's next and continuing to improve."

Oregon will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Montana State.

