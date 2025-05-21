"Lot of big guards, big posts": Days ahead of Texas Longhorns career HS standout Aaliyah Crump opens up on preparing for the SEC 

Texas signee Aaliyah Crump has graduated from high school and is set to begin her college basketball career. On Wednesday, SLAM shared a video with the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2025 through their Instagram. Crump opens up about how she's preparing for the SEC as she will join Texas next season.

"Aaliyah Crump is all about the process. She works in the silence so she can make the most noise when the lights are bright. #AlwaysBuilding @spalding," read the post's caption.

Crump first talked about what 'Always Building' meant to her.

"Always building means always working and always striving to complete the next goal that you have in mind," she said. "Just the grind never stops and you're always working hard."

She talked about her practice, working process and the elements she focuses on most.

"Biggest part of the game that I'm working on right now is my physciality," she added. "Going to the SEC, you know, there's a lot of big guards, big posts, a lot of athleticism in that league so making sure that I'm prepared for that.

"Right now, my workout consists of some ball handling and then getting into some shooting. I'm really focusing on my balance and footwork and then just keeping my follow through and making sure my shot is consistent."

When asked what advice she'd give to her younger self, Crump said:

"If I were to give my younger self some advice, I would say it would be just to enjoy the moment and stay in the present. With basketball and the level that it's at right now, there's a lot that can be stressful at times but I do think it's important to just enjoy the place that I'm in right now and really be thankful for everything that I have."

Aaliyah Crump is set to start her Texas journey

The Texas Longhorns have added standout freshman Aaliyah Crump to their roster after a Final Four run. Crump averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists in high school.

She's a two-time All-State honoree and the 2024 MaxPreps Minnesota Player of the Year. Her court vision and scoring ability have drawn parallels to Paige Bueckers.

"Aaliyah plays very unselfish basketball, yet at the same time, she is a high-level scorer," Texas head coach Vic Schaefer said. "She can stretch the floor well beyond the 3-point line and can elevate over a defender to create her own shot whenever she wants to."

Fans expect her to make an early impact this fall in non-conference play.

