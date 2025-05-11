On the occasion of Mother's Day, four-star LSU commit Isabella Hines made sure to show some love to her mom, Michelle Hines. The 5-foot-9 guard shared a sweet throwback photo of the two on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message.

Ad

"Happy mother's day momma, i love you♥️", Hines wrote in the caption.

In the picture, a young Bella can be seen sitting in a car next to her mom, flashing a big smile with a red headset on. The selfie was clicked by Bella's mom, who looks elegant and graceful in the photo.

LSU commit Bella Hines shares adorable throwback snap on IG to celebrate Mother's Day. (Image via Instagram @bellahines.3)

Michelle and Josh Hines, Bella Hines' parents, have been a constant source of support throughout her basketball journey. She recently concluded her high school career, which began at Eldorado High School and ended in ABC Prep.

Ad

Trending

Hines spent three years with the Eldorado Golden Eagles, where she averaged 28.6 points and 6.5 rebounds, becoming the team's all-time leading scorer. She then took her talents to ABC Prep for her senior year.

With high school basketball now over, Hines is set to join the LSU Tigers in the SEC next season. She will be joined by five-star prospects Grace Knox, Zakiyah Johnson, and Divine Bourrage, who have also committed to LSU.

Ad

Bella Hines on being away from family at LSU

Family is something that Bella Hines holds dear, like every other athlete. Her parents, Josh and Michelle Hines, as well as her siblings, Baleigh, Jakobi, and Juju, are very important in her life.

Following her Jordan Brand NIL Deal in 2024, Hines, in an interview with FN, opened up on how she feels about being away from her family at LSU:

Ad

"Being so far away from Albuquerque, it was hard to realize," Hines said. "I'm going to have to leave my family at some point. But being out there and building a bond with Coach [Kim] Mulkey and the assistant coaches made me feel comfortable. Even my family was like we can picture you coming here and come watch you."

Ad

Speaking on her NIL deal with the Jordan brand, Hines expressed her delight for the opportunity to be able to work with a family-based brand.

"Being able to have a relationship outside of just an athlete and somebody who works for the brand, it means a lot to me," Hines said. "I'm really glad that I was able to find a more of a family-based brand to work with."

Hines's deal with the Jordan Brand made her the first high school basketball player to sign a multi-year NIL deal with the brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More