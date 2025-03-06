LSU commit Divine Bourrage pens an emotional message to her team

Five-star shooting guard Divine Bourrage wrote a special message for her team on Instagram on Wednesday after the Davenport North Wildcats was eliminated from the 2025 IGHSAU Girls Basketball State Championships Class 5A tournament. She led her team to an 18-6 overall record for the 2024-2025 season.

The LSU commit expressed her love for the team in the post.

"Having to leave this group is the hardest thing I have to do. Love yall more than yall know. #year4 #senior #1out," Divine Bourrage wrote in her Instagram post.

Davenport North entered the Class 5A state championship tournament as the No. 7 seed and started their playoff campaign against Cedar Falls on Feb. 25, winning a close game by just two points, 48-46. They then ran into the tournament's No. 2 seed, Dowling Catholic, who ended the Wildcats' season 64-38.

Bourrage is known to be an excellent slasher, attacking the basket often and with ease. However, she has also developed into a good shooter and has the range to make opponents think twice whenever she tries to shoot from behind the arc. Bourrage was honored as Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year last year after averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists as a junior.

Despite being ranked No. 7 overall by 247Sports, Divine Bourrage was left out of the McDonald's All-American Game which is set to take place at the Barclays Center in New York City on April 1.

Divine Bourrage all praises for LSU head coach Kim Mulkey

LSU has gotten probably the best crop from the Class of 2025 with four five-star recruits, one of them being Divine Bourrage. The Iowa native said she was a fan of Mulkey and praised the LSU coach.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been a big Kim Mulkey fan for a long time, so when they hit me up and offered me I almost cried about that. I’ve talked to coach Mulkey a lot over the phone and she’s big on family, so it makes sense she’s like that with her players," Bourrage said in January (via On3).

She will join fellow five-stars Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, and Bella Hines over at Baton Rouge.

