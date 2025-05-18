LSU commit Tristen Keys reacts as Class of 2026 No. 5 QB shares his final 2 programs

On Sunday, Tristen Keys reacted to fellow Class of 2026 quarterback Bowe Bentley's top two college programs. Since March, Georgia, Oklahoma and LSU were the top contenders for Bentley, but on Thursday, he confirmed his final top two programs: the Tigers and Sooners.

"NEWS: Elite 2026 QB Bowe Bentley is officially down to LSU & Oklahoma, he tells me for @On3 recruited. The 6'2 200 QB from Celina, TX is ranked as the No. 5 QB in the '26 Class (per On3)." On3's Hayes Fawcett captioned.

Keys shared the post on his Instagram account and reacted with a wink emoji.

"😉," Keys captioned.

LSU commit Tristen Keys reacts as Class of 2026 QB shares his final 2 programs via Instagram (image credit: instagram/5kways.tk)

Bentley opened up about his decision.

"For the first time around the whole coaching staff, they made it clear that I am a priority for them," Bentley said about LSU, via On3. "It excites me that they make that clear."

Bentley is also impressed with Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who had a major hand in shaping the No. 1 NFL pick this year, Cam Ward, during their time at Washington State. Arbuckle was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Ward was a sophomore, before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes.

“Coach (Ben) Arbuckle’s offense just getting to watch it and obviously develop Cam Ward for a year and the Heismans they have," Bentley said. "Them being in the SEC too means a lot and coach (Brent) Venables you have to go against his defense every talk. Getting to talk to (John) Mateer and hearing how that made him better."

Bentley plays for Celina High School in Texas. Last season, he led the Bobcats to the Texas Division-I 4A state championship game and won 55-21, earning the offensive MVP award.

Bentley is the No. 76 prospect nationally, the No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 11 prospect in Texas, according to On3.

Tristen Keys drops a wholesome message as younger brother receives offer from SEC powerhouse

On Friday, LSU commit Tristen Keys' younger brother, Omari Smith, received his first college offer from the Tigers' rival, Tennessee, at the age of 14. He announced it on his X account.

"#AGTG I am extremely blessed to receive my first offer from the University of Tennessee," Smith tweeted.

Keys beamed with pride.

"Prouda you baby brother more to come❤️#GodsPlan #MyBrothersKeeper," Keys tweeted.

Keys and Smith play for Hattiesburg High School in Missouri.

