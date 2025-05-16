"More to come": LSU commit Tristen Keys beams with pride as younger brother receives offer from SEC football powerhouse

Brian Kelly's elite recruit Tristen Keys maintains No. 4 rank in the latest 247Sports' Class of 2026 rankings, superseding Miami commit Jackson Cantwell and the No. 1 quarterback, Georgia commit Jared Curtis.

On Friday, Keys' younger brother, Class of 2029 recruit Omari Smith, received his first offer from SEC football powerhouse, the Tennessee Volunteers, at the age of 14. Both Keys and Smith play football for Hattiesburg (Missouri) High School.

Smith posted the same on his X handle.

"#AGTG I am extremely blessed to receive my first offer from the University of Tennessee. @CoachKelseyPope."

To which, Keys replied with a wholesome message:

"Prouda you baby brother more to come❤️#GodsPlan #MyBrothersKeeper."

School's offensive coordinator, Coach A. Gibbs, has been mentoring Keys since eighth grade, allowing him to create a bond with the 6-foot-2 player. In an interview with 247Sports, Gibbs gave a glimpse of the five-star wide receiver's persona aside from being a football standout.

"I know he's the number one wideout in the country, but he does not carry himself like that," Gibbs said. "Like the kid last week, he went over, just volunteered his time, read books to middle schoolers, and just gave them aspirational advice about what he's been through. And he's only three, four years older than these kids."

Tristen Keys reveals why he picked Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers

On March 19, five-star recruit Tristen Keys committed to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers, turning down offers from Ole Miss, USC and Alabama, among others. On Friday, in an interview segment with Bryce Koon (LSU Tigers on 247Sports), Keys opened up about his decision to join the Tigers and complimented coach Kelly's program.

"They do great things on and off the field. Great coaching staff. They do a good job producing top receivers," said Keys in an interview with Geaux247's Bryce Koon. "They did a pretty good job in the draft last year, both of them. Top receivers had 1,000 yards each ... That's something I want to be a part of."

He further stressed his relations with LSU's coaching staff, both on and off the field.

"Knowing that not just me, but me and my family are taken care of, that part. Knowing I have a relationship with the coach on and off the field, being able to talk about ball all day and giving me advice life things like finance or being a grown man," he added.

LSU's Class of 2026 commits consist of: Tristen Keys, Richard Anderson, Brysten Martinez, Havon Finney, Jabari Mack, Aiden Hall, Dylan Purter, Kenny Darby and Jalan Chapman, according to 247Sports.

