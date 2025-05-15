Five-star LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson has been named Sacred Heart Academy’s Senior Athlete of the Year. The school announced the honor in a post on its Instagram page on Wednesday, and Johnson proudly reshared the news on her Instagram story.

LSU commit ZaKiyah Johnson named senior athlete of the year at Sacred Heart School. (Image via Instagram @zakiyahmonae_)

The Sacred Heart Academy Senior Athlete of the Year award is presented during the school’s Honor Day, a special event that recognizes outstanding individuals across various areas, including sports. Other honors handed out during the event included the Unsung Hero Award, Leadership Award, the 110% Award, Parent’s Association Award and more.

Johnson won the Athlete of the Year award alongside Caitlin Chase, a soccer player, and Hannah Schmidt, a swimmer.

Johnson ended her just-concluded senior year on a high note, leading the Sacred Heart Academy basketball team to the state championship title and the Kentucky Section District 27 Basketball league title. She ended the season with an average of 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Having concluded her high school basketball career, Johnson is now set to join Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers, as she begins college basketball next season. She will be joined by other top-rated prospects, such as Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage and Isabella Hines, who are also committed to LSU.

ZaKiyah Johnson was honoured by Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear

Among all the personal accolades ZaKiyah Johnson earned during her high school basketball career, one of the most unique was her commissioning as a Kentucky Colonel. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Sacred Heart Academy on May 1 and bestowed her with the honor.

According to the announcement shared on Sacred Heart Academy’s Instagram page, the Governor recognized Johnson as a player who brought honor to the state:

“…Andy Beshear visited SHA to honor and commission our ZaKiyah Johnson as a Kentucky Colonel, saying she brought pride to our state! We couldn’t agree more… Governor Beshear asked her to always remember where she came from and we know she will.”

Johnson’s other major accolades include four Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year awards, four KHSAA State Championship MVP honors and one Kentucky Miss Basketball title, among others.

