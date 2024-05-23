“LSU is getting a Dawg” “I’ll take Julian Lewis” - Fans left debating over No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025 Bryce Underwood’s future

The LSU Football team made a significant splash in the 2025 recruiting class. It secured a commitment from Bryce Underwood, the nation's top quarterback, in January 2024.

Underwood, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound standout from Belleville, Michigan, opted for the Tigers over Alabama, Michigan, Colorado, Florida, Oregon and Penn State. Originally eligible for the class of 2026, Underwood will reclassify to 2025, further elevating LSU's prospects.

Underwood is recognized as the top player in the 2025 class by 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN. One fan enthusiastically wrote on Instagram:

“LSU is getting a Dawg.”

Others expressed preferences for different prospects, with one fan writing:

“I’ll take Julian Lewis.”

Despite the varied opinions, LSU’s acquisition of Underwood signifies a major win for head coach Brian Kelly. Here are some other fan reactions:

In his high school career, Underwood led Belleville High School to back-to-back state championships and has a record of 27-1 matches in his first two seasons.

As a freshman, Bryce Underwood passed 2,888 yards, 39 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was named Michigan Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year. He had a great next season where he threw for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns with 642 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.

Interestingly, Underwood's addition does not deter LSU from pursuing top talent in subsequent classes. Faizon Brandon, the leading quarterback in the 2026 class according to On3 and 247Sports, remains a target for the Tigers.

Brandon is ranked the top overall player by 247Sports and holds the 11th spot on On3's list.

Bryce Underwood: LSU's top quarterback commit maintains number one status despite debates

According to 247Sports, Bryce Underwood, LSU Football's top quarterback commit, remains the number one overall player in the nation. The top five also include Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State QB commit), David Sanders Jr. (uncommitted OT), Devin Sanchez (Ohio State CB commit) and Dakorien Moore (de-committed from LSU).

247Sports' analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna discussed the top five stars heading into the summer. Ivins expressed some uncertainty about Underwood’s position:

"There were some conversations about maybe making Tavien St. Clair the top guy... our last exposure point to him was that Division I State Title Game up in Michigan Thanksgiving weekend. I thought his final drive of the year left a lot to be desired."

Despite this, Underwood's performances at recent events have solidified his top status. Ivins praised Underwood:

"The past month he's been the alpha dog at two different events. He is 40-2. He's thrown 120 touchdown passes. That's the most out of any quarterback we have charted here in the 2025 cycle."

Underwood was named the 2023 Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year in his junior year. He led Belleville to a 13-1 record and a third-straight appearance in the Michigan Division 1 Championship game. He completed 179 of 276 passes (64.8%) for 3,329 yards with 44 touchdowns and only three interceptions.