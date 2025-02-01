LSU signee Divine Bourrage shares 2-word reaction to 5-star hooper Destiny Jackson's high school career milestone

  • home icon
By Nishant
Modified Feb 01, 2025 18:08 GMT
LSU commit Divine Bourrage had a two-word reaction to her friend and fellow high school hooper Destiny Jackson reaching the 2,000 points milestone in her career. The 5-foot-6 point guard scored her 2,000th point in Whitney Young’s power-packed 83-26 win over Morgan Park on January 31.

Jackson was unstoppable, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds. It was the kind of performance that has made her the No. 1 player in Illinois and the 27th-ranked prospect nationally (per On3). Bourrage shared a post celebrating Jackson's achievement on her Instagram Story and wrote:

“Sooo tuff”
Jackson has averaged 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game in her senior year in high school. She committed to Illinois on September 5, 2024. Scouting expert Brandon Clay of 247Sports has praised her ability to push the pace and make plays on both ends.

“Jackson is a fantastic option, pushing the team with high-end foot speed," Clay wrote. "She can shoot the 3-pointer, get to her spots off the bounce, and possesses the athleticism to make plays on both ends of the floor.”

Divine Bourrage snubbed from McDonald's All-American game

When the McDonald's All-American Girls roster came, it had some big surprises for hoop fans and experts alike. A few prominent names were missing, most notably, Divine Bourrage, the star shooting guard from Davenport North High School. It came as a surprise given that the young guard is putting in good numbers this season.

The high school hooper was praised by OWU Insights & Analytics Founder Derrick Beechum over her stellar start to this season.

"Divine is proving why she's the #1 player in Iowa and a top 15 prospect nationally," Beechum said in an Instagram video posted in December. "The 6-foot-0 combo guard from Davenport North has elevated her game this season, averaging 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals per game while leading her team to a 4-2 start, with a +21-point differential."

Apart from Bourrage, LSU signee Bella Hines and five-star Destiny Jackson of Whitney Young High School in Chicago failed to secure a spot on the McDonald's All-American teams this year.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
