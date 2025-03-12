LSU signee Grace Knox shares 1-word reaction as Etiwanda edges past Kaleena Smith's Ontario Christian to advance to the CIF State Open Division final

LSU signee Grace Knox helped Etiwanda High School punch its ticket to the final of the CIF Southern Section Open Division, knocking out Kaleena Smith's Ontario Christian in a 67-62 thriller on Tuesday. Knox has been on a roll this season, piling up achievements one after another.

A video was posted where Etiwanda players, including with the LSU signee, shouted “Eagles.”

Knox shared her one-word reaction to the video by resharing it on her Instagram story:

"2hypeeeee.”

Grace Knox via Instagram

In the story, the team cheered and hugged each other with joy. Ks_Sports_media posted a photo of Grace Knox and Aliyahna Morris. In the post, two girls held the Southern regional championship trophy and stood with pride for their victory over the Ontario Christian Knights.

“@on3wayy_graceee and @puff_21 lead @etiwandagirlsbasketball in a huge matchup on the home court of @ochsathletics. The Eagles are undoubtedly the face of high school girls’ basketball after this feat. Well deserved!” the caption read.

Ten days earlier, Etiwanda suffered a 65-63 loss in the Open Division championship game to Ontario Christian. It avenged the loss by knocking Ontario Christian out of the tournament.

Etiwanda led 23-17 after the first quarter and 37-28 at halftime. Although Ontario Christian outscored Etiwanda 19-15 in the third quarter, Etiwanda held onto its lead as both teams scored 15 points in the final quarter.

Grace Knox to represent the USA at the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit

Averaging 17.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, Grace Knox has led the Etiwanda Eagles (25-4). The 6-foot-2 small forward's stellar play earned her a spot on Team USA as it takes on Team World at the Nike Hoops Summit.

