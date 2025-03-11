LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson reaches impressive high school career milestone after dropping 30 points in her recent game 

Zakiyah Johnson, a five-star recruit from the Class of 2025, has achieved another milestone in her final high school season. The standout senior from Sacred Heart Academy helped her team win the seventh region championship by defeating DuPont Manual High School on Saturday.

Johnson recorded 30 points and 18 rebounds in the 77-61 victory. With this win, Johnson surpassed the 3,000-point mark in her high school career.

Zakiyah Johnson

The major highlights from the game against DuPont.

"Finished off Regionals with 30 points and 18 Rebounds. Next up Sweet 16 at Rupp! 3K career Points also eclipsed!" The caption read.

In the clip, Johnson shifted past DuPont's defense to secure the ball into the basket. In another play, Johnson is seen tearing through the defense.

Zakiyah Johnson reached 3,000 career points for Sacred Heart

Zakiyah Johnson surpassed the 3,000-point mark in her career with a 30-point performance on Saturday. She also has 1,115 rebounds, averaging 7.6 per game.

Johnson's freshman year saw her score 657 points and grab 288 rebounds in 37 games. As a sophomore, she tallied 853 points and 313 rebounds.

In her junior year, she recorded 698 points, 270 rebounds and a career-high 159 assists.

This season, she has scored 723 points, grabbed 244 rebounds, and made 128 assists. Johnson averages 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, with 306 steals and 144 blocks overall.

Johnson has signed up for Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers and would like to replicate these stats next season.

