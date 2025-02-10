WATCH: LSU commit & McDonald's All-American Zakiyah Johnson drops 27-points in a dominant showcase

Zakiyah Johnson continues to prove why she’s one of the top prospects in the 2025 class. The LSU commit put on a show Saturday, scoring 27 points to lead Sacred Heart Valkyries to a 74-63 win over Highlands Bluebirds. She also added seven rebounds and an assist, while 6-foot small forward Morgan Frey contributed 14 points and 5-foot-6 guard Brianna Wilkins added 12.

Ballislife’s Instagram page highlighted her performance with a post on Saturday featuring a clip of Johnson making baskets. The caption read:

"LSU commit & McDonald's All-American Zakiyah Johnson has been going off lately! She had 27 points today!"

Johnson, ranked No. 9 nationally by 247Sports and the No. 3 small forward in the country, is part of LSU’s highly anticipated trio alongside fellow commits Grace Knox and Divine Bourrage. She was recently selected for the McDonald's All-American Game, making history as the first female from a Louisville school to earn the honor.

"One of my biggest goals since I was little was to be a McDonald's All-American," Johnson told the Courier-Journal.

Brandon Clay, 247Sports’ director of scouting, has praised her game, describing her as a player with both the length and size to play either wing position:

"She can be effective in straight lines, attacking off the dribble. Johnson is a solid spot shooter who can continue to improve in that area," Clay said.

Johnson has been on fire all season, averaging 22 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 steals and one block in 21 appearances.

Zakiyah Johnson added another accolade to her high school career

Zakiyah Johnson spoke to journalist Mason Horodyski in December, revealing her goals and aspirations. She said she wants to be the best basketball player ever to come out of Kentucky:

"I want to be the greatest to come out of Kentucky," Johnson told Horodyski. "I want to go to the league. I want all the little girls to grow up and say, 'I want to be like ZaKiyah.'"

Soon enough, Johnson achieved a feat that forever etched her name in the history books. The Kentucky native scored her 2,378th point, swishing past Crystal Kelly to become the new all-time leading scorer in Sacred Heart history. Next up for Zakiyah Johnson is the McDonald's All-American.

