5 major McDonald's All-American snubs who will be playing at the 2025 Iverson Classic ft. Kiyan Anthony and Eli Ellis

The 2025 McDonald's All-American Game rosters dropped on Jan. 27, and while it featured 24 of the best high school prospects, including stars like Shon Abaev, Nate Ament, the Boozer twins, and AJ Dybantsa, some prominent high school basketball names were left off the list.

For hoop fans, the snubs came as a shocker. But thankfully, these players didn’t have to wait long for redemption. They’ll take the court at the 2025 Iverson Classic set for May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum.

Here are five major All-American snubs showing out at the Iverson Classic.

Five major McDonald's All-American snubs

1. Jasper Johnson - Overtime Elite

Johnson is one of the best scorers in the class of 2025. Johnson already has USA Basketball experience, winning gold with the U18 squad at the 2024 FIBA Americas. He put up 10.0 points and 2.7 assists per game in that tournament. He’s been averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists for Overtime Elite. He will surely put up a tough challenge at the Iverson Classic to prove his McDonald's All-American snub unfair.

"It definitely hurt a little bit, you know, me being a kid who always wanted to be in the McDonald's (All-American Game), but it is what it is," Johnson told On3 after the snub.

2. Shelton Henderson - Bellaire High School

Henderson is a strong, explosive wing who does a little of everything; he can defend, attack, slash, and make precise baskets. This season, he's putting up 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. His skill set screams All-American, but the selection committee thought otherwise. He’ll get his shot to prove them wrong at the Iverson Classic.

3. Kiyan Anthony - Long Island Lutheran

Kiyan, the son of former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, was one of the most talked-about snubs this year. However, Anthony missed most of his final season due to injury, which likely cost him an All-American spot.

But when healthy, he’s a force to be reckoned with on court. Last month, he won multiple MVP awards, including at the Hoophall Classic and A Very Melo Classic. On the Nike EYBL circuit, he averaged 19.6 points per game for Team Melo. Fans can expect him to make a statement at the Iverson Classic.

4. Eli Ellis - Moravian Prep

Ellis is a basketball powerhouse, full of confidence and skills to back it up. But at almost 20, some believe his age played a role in his All-American snub. However, he is putting up some impressive numbers: 32.2 points, 7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. McDonald’s may have overlooked him, but Iverson sure didn’t.

5. CJ Ingram - Montverde Academy

Ingram might not be the biggest name on this list, but his game speaks for itself. A versatile wing, he’s averaging 16.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 6.3 rebounds. Just last weekend, Ingram dropped 16 points to lead Montverde to a win over Calvary Christian. He’s efficient, productive, and definitely a name to watch at the Iverson Classic.

