"Proud of you kid": Kiyan Anthony's grandma shares her reaction to his MVP win at 'A Very Melo Classic' in front of dad Carmelo Anthony

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has been red-hot since his return from injury. In the span of one month, he has already won multiple game MVP awards, from the Hoophall Classic last January to last week's "A Very Melo Classic" in Maryland.

Kiyan Anthony had a team-high 14 points in that 60-49 win over five-star Jordan Smith Jr. and Paul VI on Saturday, earning him the game MVP honors, with his dad, the event's organizer, handing him the award.

His MVP win has fans talking, including his grandmother on his mom's side, Carmen Elsa Surillo, who commented on his big MVP performance in the comments section.

Kiyan Anthony's grandmother, Carmen Elsa Surillo, comments on his MVP performance at the "A Very Melo Classic" (Source: Instagram/ carmeloanthony)

"Proud of you kid @kiyan Anthony !!! Grandma loves you," wrote the proud grandmother.

Carmen Elsa Surillo is the mother of Kiyan's mom, La La Anthony. She is a common sight in the comments section regarding her grandchild and often commenting how proud she is of him.

Four-star Marquette signee Nigel James also dropped 14 points for the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders during that game, with Penn State signee Kayden Mingo adding 10 points. Five-star junior Dylan Mingo added seven points for the winning squad, while Jordan Smith and Joquan Womack each had a team-high 14 points for the Paul VI Panthers.

Long Island Lutheran played a very defensive game against Paul VI, limiting the offensive powerhouse team to just eight points in the fourth quarter, and 21 points overall in the second half.

Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Lutheran will have a tough test ahead before 2024-2025 season wraps up

The LuHi Crusaders have been on a tear since Kiyan Anthony returned early last month after an injury from a horrific fall. The team is on a 12-game winning streak, beating several nationally ranked teams like La Lumiere and AZ Compass Prep along the way, as well as No. 1 ranked Columbus back in December before Kiyan returned.

The Crusaders have three games left in the season, and these games will be tough. The first opponent will come on Friday as the Crusaders will face the John Marshall Justices. After that will be against another nationally ranked opponent in Oak Hill Academy on Valentine's Day. LuHi will then close out the season against five-star Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. and IMG Academy on Feb. 15.

