Sometimes, sport goes beyond competition; it becomes a platform for something bigger. Five-star LSU commit ZaKiyah Johnson showed that and took the field not just as an athlete but as an advocate.

The Sacred Heart Academy star participated in a school-organized football game aimed at raising awareness for breast cancer. She shared moments from the event on her Instagram, drawing heartfelt reactions from fans and fellow hoopers like LSU star Flau'jae Johnson and five-star Stanford signee Hailee Swain.

In response to ZaKiyah Johnson's post, LSU star Flau'jae Johnson left a lighthearted comment:

"I'm locking up that no cap." She wrote, playfully suggesting she'd be ready to take on ZaKiyah on the field anytime.

ZaKiyah was also quick to respond:

"Ohhh we can line it up fashoo." She said

Five-star Stanford signee Hailee Swain also commented on the post with three emojis:

“🩷🩷🩷” She wrote.

As expected, fans also filled up the comments section, showing their love and support for ZaKiyah:

"You're the best." One fan wrote.

'Your so freaking awesome." Said another.

"The best love yaaa ♥️♥️." Another fan said.

Flau'jae Johnson and Hailee Swain share their reaction to ZaKiyah Johnson's move for breast cancer awareness. (Image via Instagram @Zakiyahmonae

ZaKiyah Johnson, fresh off her appearances in both the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic, suited up for the Sacred Heart Academy Valkyries this past season, and she had a relatively good senior year.

Johnson averaged 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game, leading the Valkyries to the state championship title with a 35-3 season record.

ZaKiyah Johnson set to team up with LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley, and Flau'Jae Johnson

Head coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have been on a roll this recruiting cycle, securing commitments from four top-35 prospects, including ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage, and Bella Hines.

They've been just as sharp in the transfer portal, landing a major pickup in MiLaysia Fulwiley, who's making the move from South Carolina to LSU.

During her time with the South Carolina Gamecocks, MiLaysia Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. Now set to join LSU for her junior season, she brings veteran experience to a talented roster, giving five-star prospects ZaKiyah and the rest of the 2025 class a valuable opportunity to play alongside her.

Notably, the LSU Tigers have managed to retain star guard Flau'jae Johnson, who chose to come back for her senior season rather than declare for the WNBA draft. They've also retained Mikayla Williams and have secured transfer arrivals with the additions of Notre Dame forward Kate Koval and East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner.

