Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame receives commitment of five-star EDGE to the Class of 2026

Five-star edge rusher Rodney Dunham committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class on Thursday. The Myers Park High School (North Carolina) standout chose Marcus Freeman's program over schools like Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio State, Tennessee and Oregon.

South Carolina and Tennessee were early front-runners for Dunham throughout much of the fall, but a visit to South Bend on March 21 turned the tide. During the trip, he had a meaningful interaction with a staff member who gave him insight into Freeman’s leadership, which played a key role in his decision.

“I was chatting with someone on the staff who was serving food, and he shared how respected Coach Freeman is and how he carries himself in front of the team,” Dunham told ESPN. “That’s the kind of leader you want guiding you as you grow into adulthood. It’s not just about football.”

Defensive line coach Al Washington and analyst Nick Sebastian also played major roles in recruiting Dunham to the Irish.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Dunham is considered a high-upside, developmental player. He is the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 19 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Dunham tallied 39 tackles, 16 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, five sacks and a fumble recovery. He also earned recognition as The Charlotte Observer’s 2024 preseason Defensive Player of the Year for Mecklenburg County. Besides football, Dunham is a standout pitcher, clocking fastballs over 90 mph.

Rodney Dunham opens up about his Notre Dame commitment

With his commitment, Rodney Dunham becomes the highest-rated commit in the 2026 class. His decision came after making stops at each of his top schools, and the Irish stood out in the race.

“I’d always go on a visit and compare each school to Notre Dame and say it doesn’t give everything Notre Dame has,” Dunham told On3’s Steve Wiltfong following his commitment. “There is only one place like Notre Dame and it’s Notre Dame. I grew up and realized the cold doesn’t matter. I have to play in the cold some day. Then I picked the school for me."

Dunham is ND's ninth commitment in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 6 in the nation. His pledge arrived less than a week after the Fighting Irish secured the commitment of four-star edge rusher Ebenezer Ewetade.

