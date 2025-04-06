Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame bags major defensive recruit

Ebenezer Ewetade has committed to play for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the 2026 season. On3's Steve Wiltfong reported on Saturday that the edge rusher said he wants to join coach Marcus Freeman's team during a visit. Ewetade also shared why he decided to commit to the program before his senior year with the South Garner Titans.

Wiltfong transcribed the following quotes.

"Notre Dame can mold you into a better person. I feel like it's a place I can grow. It's a place that won't make me just a better football player, but a better man," Ewetade said.

His decision to commit to Freeman's team could be a great addition to the Fighting Irish roster next season. Ewetade finished his junior year with the Titans as their best defensive player. The college football prospect had 82 total tackles (42 solo) and 10 sacks. He aims to end his senior year on a high note before joining Notre Dame's 2026 freshman class.

Ewetade also told On3 that he wants to play for the Fighting Irish because the program is likely to compete for another College Football Playoff National Championship. He praised Freeman for managing the team since he became Notre Dame's coach.

"I feel like Coach Freeman, just him spending time in his day to talk to me you don't see that with head coaches. I feel like he's making a good change in Notre Dame football. I've seen statistics, ever since he's been there they've been winning more games which is good," Ewetade said.

Last season, Freeman led his team to a 14-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. On Jan. 20, they fell short in a 34-23 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes for the national title. The coach hopes to have similar success for the 2025 season.

Notre Dame's key players on defense for the 2025 season

One of the reasons for Notre Dame's success last season was their defense. The Fighting Irish defense was 12th in the league in total points allowed (248) and fourth in points allowed per game (15.5). However, they've lost several key defensive players who have entered the 2025 NFL draft, including linebacker Jack Kiser.

Coach Marcus Freeman will rely on players from last year's roster to help maintain the team's top-tier defense. With Kiser's departure, linebacker Drayk Bowen might take on a bigger role. In his sophomore season, Bowen recorded 78 total tackles (40 solo), one sack and three forced fumbles.

Safety Adon Shuler is another player who could have a noticeable role on defense. In his second year playing for the Fighting Irish, he had 59 total tackles (36 solo), three interceptions and one forced fumble.

Notre Dame will kick off their season in a matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31.

