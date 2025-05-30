Mario Cristobal's elite recruit Jackson Cantwell reacts as NFL star Minkah Fitzpatrick's brother Justice steps closer to college decision

One of college football’s top storylines just got hotter as elite 2026 cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick, brother of NFL star Minkah Fitzpatrick, narrows his college choices to five.

The St. Thomas Aquinas standout is considering Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Texas, and Miami — the latter led by head coach Mario Cristobal. Fitzpatrick, standing at 6’2” and 195 pounds, is ranked among the top cornerbacks in his class by On3.

As the buzz spreads, top 2026 recruit Jackson Cantwell — a priority target for Cristobal and Miami — jumped into the excitement. Cantwell dropped a praise emoji-filled comment, “🙌🙌🙌,” on Instagram.

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Mario Cristobal’s recruiting prowess hit a new peak as Miami secured a commitment from Jackson Cantwell, the nation’s top-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle. The five-star offensive tackle from Nixa, Missouri, chose the Hurricanes over perennial contenders Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon, becoming the highest-rated player of Cristobal’s tenure.

While Miami celebrates the addition, all eyes are now on elite cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is ranked No. 4 among cornerbacks, No. 5 in Florida, and No. 34 overall in the 2026 class. He registered 34 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions last fall while guiding Aquinas to a 5A state championship. A dynamic dual-sport athlete, he also boasts a 10.76-second personal best in the 100 meters.

Georgia, led by Kirby Smart — the former Alabama DC who coached Minkah — will host Justice this weekend. Miami follows with an official visit on June 6, while Texas gets a visit on June 13. Miami’s push is led by coaches Zac Etheridge and Will Harris.

Texas Intensifies pursuit of Justice Fitzpatrick ahead of crucial summer visit

As recruiting heats up, top programs are working overtime to secure elite talent, and Texas is all-in on 2026 cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick. Longhorns assistant coach Mark Orphey made an in-person visit to the St. Thomas Aquinas standout last week, according to On3 Recruits, signaling Texas’ serious interest.

Ranked No. 8 among cornerbacks and No. 87 overall in the 2026 class by 247Sports, Fitzpatrick is also being heavily courted by Georgia and Florida.

Fitzpatrick is set to return to Austin on June 13 for an official visit, following his unofficial trip on April 22. The Longhorns will aim to strengthen their bond with the four-star recruit during this pivotal window.

His older brother, Minkah Fitzpatrick, an All-Pro NFL safety, has been a key mentor. Minkah starred at Alabama under then-defensive coordinator Kirby Smart, now Georgia’s head coach. With Nick Saban’s departure, Alabama appears out of the picture.

