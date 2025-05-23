Mark Pope's Kentucky reportedly emerges as a favorite to sign Top Class of 2026 prospect Jason Crowe Jr. 

Jason Crowe Jr. is currently leading the Oakland soldiers along with Tyran Stokes at the Nike EYBL Circuit. The two top-ten recruits in the Class of 2026 will enter their senior year of high school basketball next season, which means a college decision will be forthcoming.

With plenty of programs in the mix for Crowe Jr., the famous basketball page "Green Light Media" reported that the Kentucky Wildcats are the favourites to land the 6-foot-3 shooting guard. They reported the news on their official Instagram page along with some highlights of the Inglewood player from Nike EYBL on Thursday.

"Kentucky is the favorite to land 5⭐️ Jason Crowe Jr. after getting a prediction from ON3 this past week! 📈🔥 @jasoncrowejr The 6’3” pure scorer is leading the EYBL in PPG (24.2) through the first two sessions.📊, the post was captioned.

"Think his relationship with Coach Hart can clear the runway for Coach Mark Pope to bring him to the Wildcats? 👀"

Furthermore, his father, Jason Crowe Sr., is close friends with Kentucky assistant head coach Jason Hart. Crowe Jr. even called him "like my uncle" as he spoke about their relationship with Kentucky Sports Radio:

“I’m always going to do what’s best for my son, just like he’s gonna do what’s best for him. He understands that,” Crowe Sr. told KSR. “But, obviously, having somebody like him in place as a mentor to my son means a lot.”

The shooting guard who ranks at the sixth spot nationally, third in the shooting guard position and fourth in California, has also received other offers. These include the Baylor Bears, UCLA Bruins, Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Longhorns, among others.

He also spoke about Kentucky in a conversation with On3:

“It’s a great program,” Jason Crowe Jr. said in a conversation with On3. “They have a great coach in Coach Pope.” He added, “Having [Hart] there definitely helps me look at Kentucky with a different eye.”

Jason Crowe Jr.'s Oakland Soldiers sits fifth in the Merritt Division at Nike EYBL

The Oakland Soldiers have a 5-2 overall record, with their only two losses coming against NY Rens on May 16 and Team Takeover on May 17.

They secured a tight 75-74 win against Jet Academy on Sunday, where Jason Crowe Jr. scored 17 points while shooting 6-for-15 from the field, including 2-for-6 from the three-point line. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out six assists and stole the ball thrice in 31:27 minutes.

The Soldiers will face Jet Academy on Friday.

