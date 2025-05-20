Top Class of 2026 prospect Jason Crowe Jr. claims No. 1 Spot on EYBL PPG leaderboard following Session II surge

Five-star shooting guard Jason Crowe Jr. has impressed fans with his performance at Nike EYBL Session II.

After scoring 35 points against the Oakland Soldiers, Crowe Jr. ranked No. 1 on the updated EYBL Points Per Game list. He shared a post by 4qhcaden regarding the same on his Instagram story. The post shows a list of the top ten PPG leaders at EYBL. Jason Crowe Jr. leads the list with 24.7 points per game, followed by Qayden Samuels with 22.4 points and Christian Gibbons with 22 points.

"Updated EYBL PPG Leaders After Session 2 The buckets are coming in bunches this spring. Here’s who’s lighting it up in 16U & 17U." read the post's caption.

The 6-foot-3 guard also shared highlights from the game in the next stories.

Jason Crowe Jr. via Instagram Stories

Despite an initial loss against the NY Rens in Session II, Team Takeover beat the Oakland Soldiers 87–79 on May 18, thanks to a 35‑point night from Jason Crowe.

Jason Crowe Jr. has performed consistently for the Oakland Soldiers in the 2025 Nike EYBL season. Over 203 minutes of play, he scored 173 points. He averaged 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.1 blocks per game. In addition, he contributed six steals.

He shot 42.3% from the field, including 56.6% on two-pointers and 22.2% from beyond the arc. Crowe was excellent at the free-throw line, hitting 89.5% of his attempts (51 of 57). On the other hand, he had 27 turnovers and 12 fouls. His all-around impact is clear with an overall efficiency rating of 127.

Jason Crowe Jr. considers Kentucky a top contender ahead of commitment

Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2026 class, is seriously considering Kentucky. A key factor is assistant coach Jason Hart, whom Crowe Jr. calls “like my uncle.” Hart and Crowe Sr. were high school teammates, and that long-standing relationship is helping Kentucky's case.

“It’s a great program,” Crowe Jr. said in a conversation with On3. “They have a great coach in Coach Pope.” He added, “Having [Hart] there definitely helps me look at Kentucky with a different eye.”

Crowe is also considering Baylor, USC, UCLA, Arkansas, Texas, and Arizona. He plans to take five official visits and expects to commit in December or January.

“Most likely going to meet with Big Blue Nation,” Crowe Sr. confirmed.

