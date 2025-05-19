'This duo so scary': Hoops fans erupt as Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. power the Soldiers past Aziz Olajuwon and JL3

Fans reacted as the No. 1 and No. 6 recruits of the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. (according to On3's Industry Rankings), continue to wreak havoc in the Nike EYBL. The duo, representing the Oakland Soldiers, sees their team in fifth place in the Merritt Division in session two of the circuit.

In their tight 75-74 win against the 12-time NBA All-Star Hakeem Olajuwon's son, Aziz Olajuwon's JL3, and the duo of Jason Crowe Jr. and Tyran Stokes looked unstoppable. Some of their highlights were uploaded by SLAM High School on Instagram on Monday:

Trending

Hoops fans were elated by their performances and shared their reactions:

Hoops fans erupt as Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. power the Soldiers past Aziz Olajuwon and JL

"This duo so scary like they got a chance every game because of them 🔥🔥🔥🔥," commented a fan.

"Wow with it being the szn of recently retired NBA sons i didn't know Hakeem kid is also among them.. this actually the 1st video im seeing of him but don't like how stokes dominated him in the perimeter and the paint lol.. this Jason and tyran duo at Oakland is 2 much," wrote another.

"Has anyone who sees this comment, seen Tyran play in person? If so How is he offensively on the perimeter? Feel like i only really see em go down hill. Jason Crowe LOOKS way more skilled but idk," one added.

More fans joined the comments section:

"Hakeem still bussin them dine 🤣," commented one.

"Oakland needa add a big man to create the ultimate big 3 lol... but fr tho im glad stokes came back to play for oakland with jason crowe even tho that meant he wont be able to reclassify. ... this duo looks ELITE," another wrote.

"Lil Dream seems talented, but I’m not going to lie. I was expecting a slightly finesse type of big or tall wing with mean post moves," posted one.

How did Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. perform against JL3?

Tyran Stokes played for 29:47 minutes and scored 17 points on 25.0% shooting and converted 11-of-15 of his attempts from the charity stripe. He completed another double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out four assists, stealing the ball once and registering a block.

Jason Crowe Jr., meanwhile, recorded 17 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31:27 minutes. He shot 40.0% from the field, including 2-for-6 from behind the 3-point line.

The duo will enter their senior year next season.

