Matt Barnes, Laura Govan and Melli Monaco expressed their elation at Alijah Arenas’ impressive performance in the West’s 105-92 win over the East in the McDonald’s All-American Boys game on Tuesday.

Although Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer were the co-MVPs, Arenas was on fire, as he put up 11 points in just 13 minutes on the court. The 18-year-old shooting guard shot 4-of-9 on the night, converting twice from beyond the arc.

After 11 points in just 13 minutes, Arenas turned heads, and his mom, Govan, was one of them.

Ball is Life shared highlights of Arenas’ performance at the McDonald's All-American game on Instagram with the caption,

“Did Alijah show he has what it takes at the McDonald's All-American Games?”

The post has garnered over 40,000 likes and 400 comments. Govan, who is a staunch supporter of her son, replied,

“That's my baby”.

Former NBA Star Barnes, who is also Arenas’ relative, said,

“There was never a doubt”.

Then, Melli Monaco, who is Arenas’ step-mom, also commented,

“Is that even a real question?”

Matt Barnes, Laura Govan and Melli Monaco react to Alijah Arenas' McDonald's All-American performance (Image by Instagram/Ballislife)

With the McDonald’s All-American Games now out of the way, Arenas will look to do bigger things. The USC commit has earned a big reputation because of his offensive prowess.

Arenas has to keep up with that and improve in other areas of his game when he moves up to the NCAA with the USC Trojans.

Alijah Arenas earns All-CIF SoCal Offensive Player of the Year

Alijah, who is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, had a great season with Chatsworth High School. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

In fact, last season, Arenas reached 3,002 points, becoming the 15th player in CIF history to reach that mark in three seasons.

It was not a surprise that he was named High School on SI's All-CIF SoCal Offensive Player of the Year on March 24. Arenas was also key in Chatsworth reaching the City Section Open Division Final, a second straight CIF State Division II final, and the CIF State Division II regional title.

According to ESPN, after reclassifying into the 2025 class at the turn of the year, Arenas is currently the No. 12 overall prospect of the 2025 class.

His performances helped him secure a spot on the 2025 Boys' McDonald's All-American team.

