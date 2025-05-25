Hamiley Arenas, the daughter of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, and Isiah Barnes, son of the 2017 NBA Champion Matt Barnes, showed love for Chris Paul II, son of the 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, wishing him a happy birthday through their Instagram stories on Saturday.

Ad

Hamiley Arenas posted a selfie of the duo together, while Isiah Barnes reshared a highlight reel of Paul II, who turned 16 on Friday, on his IG story to wish him a happy birthday:

Matt Barnes' son Isiah Barnes and Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas show love for Chris Paul's son as he turns a year older (Image: Instagram via @hamileyarenas0)

"Happy birthdayyy lil chris love ya," Arenas captioned her story with a red heart emoji and tagged Chris Paul II.

Ad

Trending

Matt Barnes' son Isiah Barnes and Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas show love for Chris Paul's son as he turns a year older (Image: Instagram via @zaybarnes30)

"Birthday bucks," Barnes captioned his story.

Ad

Barnes shared a highlight reel posted by the famous basketball page "Ballislife" on Saturday as Chris Paul II represented his father's team, CP3, in the Nike EYBL, showing off his impressive dribbling and shooting skills:

"Chris Paul II shows out on his birthday!! 😳🔥 @littlechrisp @cp3 @nikeeyb," the post was captioned.

Ad

Chris Paul II's team sits first in Division C of the Nike EYBL E15 Circuit with an unbeaten 6-0 record. Over the weekend, they defeated All Ohio by a 46-61 score on Friday and Meanstreets by a 64-74 score on Saturday.

In the win against All Ohio, Chris Paul II scored four points on 2-for-6 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out two assists and committed one personal foul in 21:23 minutes.

Ad

He scored 15 points on 45.5% shooting from the field, including 2-for-4 from behind the three-point line and converted all three of his free throw attempts. He also recorded two rebounds, one assist and four steals in 25:48 minutes in their win against Meanstreets.

Hamiley Arenas receives an offer from Lousiville

Hamiley Arenas, who will enter her sophomore season of high school basketball career at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, received an offer from the Louisville Cardinals, the same team her elder sister, Izela Arenas, plays for.

Ad

Hamiley made the announcement through an Instagram post on Saturday:

"After having a great conversation with Head Assistant Coach Jonneshia Pineda, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from University of Louisville, Thank you for believing in me!! #gocards❤️ #godbless #L’sup @louisvillewbb," she captioned the post.

Arenas averaged a double-double in her debut season at Notre Dame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More