McDonald's All-American buzz: Aaliyah Chavez falls short at 3-point contest to Mikel Brown Jr. following individual category win at Jam Fest

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the women's basketball Class of 2025 (per On3), displayed yet another feast for the hoops fans at the 3-point contest in the McDonald's All-American Jam Fest. The Oklahoma commit won the girls' 3-point shoutout against Nyla Brooks, Grace Knox and Agot Makeer, with 18 points.

Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. won in the boys' category against Nate Ament, Nikolas Khamenia and Darryn Peterson. Furthermore, the point guard also won the main showdown between Chavez and took home the 3-point champion trophy.

"And just like that ur 3 pt champ is @mikel_brownjr," McDonald's All-American game's post's caption.

According to ESPN, the shootout between Brown Jr. and Chavez ended with the highest-scoring 3-point contest in the tournament's history. The duo combined to score 53 points from beyond the arc.

While the competition between the two sexes was tough, Mikel Brown Jr., who looked more in tune, scored 20 points in the boys' competition. He converted nine of 10 shots to start the contest and made four of five from the last rack in the corner, to finish with 28 points.

Aaliyah Chavez backed herself to win the 3-point contest

Aaliyah Chavez started the showdown against Brown Jr. a bit slower than she would have wanted to. However, after banging five straight money balls, the 5-foot-10 combo guard gained her pace and made four of her last five shots.

Before the final game, Chavez said that if she got more than 22 points, she would have a good chance of winning the contest. However, she finished the contest with 25 points and lost by a narrow 3-point margin.

Before the final, Chavez predicted it would take 22 to win.

"If I can get above that, I think I'm going to win," she said to ESPN's Brooke Weisbrod. Turns out she cleared that mark by three and still lost by three.

Furthermore, on Instagram, McDonald's All-American Game posted an interview in which Chavez backed herself to win the contest:

"I think who's gonna win the Girls' 3-point contest is myself again. I just have great confidence that I'm gonna win it. I think I'm the best shooter in the country."

On Tuesday, Chavez will represent the West team at the McDonald's All-American Game and will be teamed up with USC signee and No. 2 recruit Jazzy Davidson and UCLA signee and No. 3 recruit Sienna Betts.

