McDonald's All-American and Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal wins California basketball award for the second time

Addie Deal, the Iowa Hawkeyes signee and the McDonald's All-American, finished off her season at Mater Dei Catholic in an impressive manner. The 6-foot-0 shooting guard's performances on the court led her to win Orange County Register's Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2024-25.

This is the second time Addie Deal has won this award, having won it last season also. The official page of Mater Dei Girls Basketball shared the news on their Instagram page:

"Congratulations to @addie.deal on being named @ocregister Girls Basketball Player of the Year!! This is Addie’s 2nd year winning this award, Congrats Addie!!!" the post was captioned.

In her junior year, Addie Deal suffered an ankle injury that kept her out for a significant period. She averaged 19.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 3.4 steals in her senior season. She is ranked at the 15th spot nationally, sixth in the shooting guard position and second in California, as per On3's Industry Rankings.

She led her school to a 29-4 overall and an unbeaten 6-0 record in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball League, where they sit above JSerra Catholic, Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita.

At the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships, Mater Dei faced Bishop Montgomery in the first round on Mar. 5 and defeated them by a 76-40 scoreline. However, they were knocked out in the second round by the eventual champions, Etiwanda, after suffering a 67-57 loss. The Eagles went on to win the state championship after a 75-59 win against Archbishop Mitty on Mar. 15.

In the McDonald's All-American Game, Deal was on the winning side along with top prospects including No. 1 recruit and the Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez, No. 2 recruit and the USC signee Jazzy Davidson and the No. 3 recruit and the UCLA signee Sienna Betts.

"She's so dedicated to Iowa," Addie Deal on her new head coach Jan Jensen

With Addie Deal choosing the Hawkeyes after considering offers from top programs, including LSU, USC, UCLA, Stanford, Iowa State, Indiana, Arizona, and Oregon, among others, she was full of praise for Head Coach Jan Jensen:

“The amazing thing is that she hasn’t changed,” said Deal of her soon to be head coach. “She is so dedicated to Iowa and Iowa basketball. It’s infectious. Coach Jan is amazing with the X’s and O’s and incredible at assessing talent. Obviously as the head coach, she is being interviewed, and press conferenced more, and I think she’s done an amazing job.”

Addie Deal is not the only player Jensen has signed from the 2025 class. Four-star power forward Layla Hays signed on Oct. 12, and unranked combo guard Journey Housonton committed to the program on Aug. 22, 2023.

