Meet Jazzy Davidson, USC signee who stood out in Nike Hoop Summit women's game

Jazzy Davidson, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), is also considered the best player in the combo guard position and Orlando. The 6-foot-1-inch combo guard represented Team USA in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit on Friday.

Davidson, a native of Happy Valley, OR, led the team to a 90-78 victory as she finished the game with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and was accompanied by other top prospects, including Oklahoma Sooners commit and No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez and UCLA signee Sienna Betts.

Furthermore, the USC Trojans signee spoke to Sports Illustrated as she concluded her prestigious high school basketball career.

"We are super competitive people, in general, so we don't want to lose no matter what we are doing. I feel like that came out in the fourth quarter," said Davidson after the match, talking about when the game was tied at 74 with just seven minutes left.

Sienna Betts, who will be joining her elder sister, Lauren Betts, next season, assisted Davidson in leading the team to the win, earning praise from head coach Dan Rolfes:

"She's long, can get to the rim, can shoot the 3 - just a dynamic player,, you know," Team USA women's coach Dan Rolfes said. "I mean, she's just so well-rounded, and she's going to make a heck of a college player - and pro, she's a pro."

Jazzy Davidson had already won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA USA 3x3 World Cup and 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. She talked about representing her country again at the Nike Hoop Summit:

"It is super special, first of all being able to play for (Team) USA in my home state and have everybody from my community come out - it's just a super surreal experience," said Davidson.

Jazzy Davidson finishes off an impressive high school career

Jazzy Davidson played four seasons for the Clackamas Cavaliers. In her freshman season, she averaged 22.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 steals, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, earning the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year Award.

She won the award again in her sophomore and junior years after posting averages of 22.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest in her sophomore year.

In her junior year, Jazzy Davidson averaged 26.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.8 spg, 2.6 apg and 1.0 bpg, winning the Cavaliers' first Class 6A state championship in school history.

Last season, the McDonald's All-American averaged 29.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.3 spg, 2.6 apg and 1.9 bpg, winning the Gatorade Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.

Jazzy Davidson is the only player signed by the Trojans from the 2025 Class.

