"Mexican GOAT:" Hoops fans can't get enough of Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez's snap of a midair leap 

McDonald's All-American Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez is Texas' top hooper. On Wednesday, she changed her official X account's profile pic and updated it with a snap featuring her in a midair leap, clad in a red jersey. She captioned the post with the following:

"#NewProfilePic"

The internet reacted, and fans expressed their cheerfulness, calling her the GOAT and appreciating her athleticism.

"Mexican GOAT," commneted a fan.

"We cheering for you to win the sec next season!!" wrote another user.

"We'll miss you so much in Lubbock," commented a user.

"Above and beyond. Be great girl," stated a user.

"what an accurate depiction of the athlete you are!" Wrote another fan.

"I love you, Aaliyah. You’re the 🐐 and the queen 👸 of 🏀. I can’t wait to see you in action next year," said a fan.

Hoops fans can't get enough of Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez's snap of a midair leap via X.

Aaliyah, a product of Monterey High School, Lubbock, finished her high school career with 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists and 476 steals across 150 games. She is the first high school girl to pen the SLAM Basketball Diary and wants to create her own identity in the professional basketball circuit.

"I don’t want to be the next anybody. I want to be the first Aaliyah Chavez," per the Washington Post.

In her career, she has racked up multiple accolades, including the McDAAG's girls 3-point contest title and the MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

"No politics needed": Aaliyah Chavez takes a dig at analyst over the latest ESPNW 100 rankings

After an enthralling season competing at the McDonald's All-American, the Nike Hoops Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic, the Class of 2025 hoopers wrap up their high school careers.

On April 16, ESPNW shared the final ranking of Class of 2025 athletes across the nation. Jazzy Davidson clinched the No. 1 spot, followed by Sienna Betts. Former No. 1 hoopes Aaliyah Chavez slid down two ranks and came at the No. 3 position.

Discontent with the latest rankings, Chavez called out ESPN women's hoop recruiting analyst Shane Laflin, sending across a strong message. She took a dig at him after slaying at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, dunking 24 points and earning the MVP honors.

"@ShaneLaflin can keep them rankings. I'm still coming for everything they said I couldn't have. No politics needed," wrote Chavez in an X post.

Before leading the Team Flight to a 128-108 victory at the Jordan Brand Classic, Chavez officially signed with Jennie Baranczyk's program and entered the Oklahoma Sooners' roster.

