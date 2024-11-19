Miami Northwestern HC Teddy Bridgewater sparks NFL comeback buzz with an intriguing hint

Teddy Bridgewater, the former NFL quarterback, and the current Miami Northwestern head coach might make a return to the league next season. The former Miami Dolphins' signal-caller hinted at a potential return to the NFL in a tweet that he shared on Tuesday, November 19.

Bridgewater became Miami Northwestern's head coach in 2023 after announcing his retirement from the NFL. He played in the league for 10 seasons and was a one-time Pro Bowler.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bridgewater also played for teams such as the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets and is hoping to return to the big show.

"So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run. I can’t wait to return back to the NFL," Bridgewater wrote on his Twitter account.

Teddy Bridgewater has led the Miami Northwestern Bulls to a record of 8-2 this season. After a slow start to the year, the Bulls picked up pace in Week 5, winning their next six games. Northwestern is in a great position to compete for the Class 3A state championship.

Teddy Bridgewater takes a sly dig at some fellow high school coaches

Miami Northwestern head coach Teddy Bridgewater took up the role after retiring from the NFL in 2023. Since then, he has led the Bulls to an 8-2 record and established them as contenders for the state championship.

However, Bridgewater has also experienced the dark side of coaching in the high school circuit. In his brief time with the Bulls, the former NFL quarterback became privy to some of the glory-seeking coaches on the circuit. He addressed the situation in a long Facebook post that he shared last month.

"If you’ve talked to me this year, you would know my mindset and why it’s not about the wins and losses for me - because I’ve been to the highest level and this level is peanuts to an elephant when you’ve reached the top," Bridgewater wrote in the post.

He continued" "So you don’t get caught up in the small stuff when you’ve seen the top. However, this is the highest level for many so that’s why you have the telling and 'whatever it takes to win' mentality going on."

Miami Northwestern High School will take on the Lely Trojans from Naples, Florida, in their next game on Friday, November 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback