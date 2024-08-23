Watch: Former Louisville star Teddy Bridgewater thrives as high school football coach, leads alma mater Miami Northwestern in 2024 

After putting his playing career aside, Teddy Bridgewater has taken his first steps into the world of coaching. He got the opportunity to become the head coach of Miami Northwestern High School, his alma mater. And it looks like the ex-Louisville quarterback is getting along with his players just fine.

Rivals shared a video on X/Twitter of Teddy Bridgewater sharing a fun moment with his players on the field. In the video, fans can see the Miami Northwestern coach hyping his team up ahead of one of their games. It also included a few highlights from the game and ended with Bridgewater sharing his thoughts after emerging victorious:

"Got to keep working. We won but it weren't pretty. Back to work," Bridgewater said.

Bridgewater spent 10 seasons as a professional in the NFL. Coming out of Miami Northwestern High School, he committed to play for the Louisville Cardinals in 2011. After three seasons of college football, Bridgewater was drafted with the No. 32 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL draft before retiring back in February.

Teddy Bridgewater's college career

As a four-star recruiting out of high school, Bridgewater was initially committed to playing for Miami. However, he flipped his commitment to Louisville in November 2010 after coach Randy Shannon was fired by the Hurricanes.

Bridgewater began his freshman season with the Cardinals as a backup to then-starting QB Will Stein. However, he took over Stein's job by the fourth game of the season and remained the team's QB1 for the rest of the year.

He was successful in leading the Cardinals to a 7-6 campaign as a freshman while recording a total of 2,129 passing yards and 14 TD passes. He was named the Big East Rookie of the Year for his standout performances.

During the 2012 season, Bridgewater properly took over as the team's starting quarterback. He put up 3,718 passing yards and 27 TD passes while leading the team to a Big East championship and a BCS berth.

In his final collegiate campaign, Bridgewater led the Cardinals to a 12-1 overall campaign while tallying 3,970 passing yards and 31 TD passes. He subsequently decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the draft.

Teddy Bridgewater ended his NFL career with 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions, going on to play for the Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Tigers before hanging up his cleats.

