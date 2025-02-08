Michigan enrolees Andrew Babalola and Kaden Strayhorn share their reactions to Wolverines' OL Class of 2025

Michigan Wolverines is assembling an imposing offensive line for their 2025 recruiting class, highlighted by elite prospects. These signees include five-star tackles Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood, four-star Avery Gach and three-star Kaden Strayhorn. With this group, the Wolverines are poised to dominate in the trenches for years to come.

The enthusiasm surrounding Michigan's offensive line additions was evident on social media. On Friday, the Instagram account "uofm.coverage" praised the incoming recruits.

Both Babalola and Strayhorn responded with celebratory emojis, showcasing their excitement about joining the Wolverines.

Michigan's 2025 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of its strongest in years, currently ranked No. 6 nationally, per 247Sports Composite rankings. Among Big Ten programs, only Ohio State and Oregon sit ahead of the Wolverines. The class, featuring 24 recruits, includes three five-star players and 15 four-stars, making it UM’s highest-ranked group since 2017.

One of the most notable flips in the cycle came on National Signing Day when four-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood decommitted from Alabama and pledged to the Wolverines. His addition further bolstered an already dominant offensive line unit.

Among Michigan's top-rated commits, Andrew Babalola stands out as the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the class. Remarkably, he only began playing football late in his high school career, earning his first varsity start as a junior. Initially a basketball player, the 6-foot-5.5, 295-pound lineman quickly developed into an elite talent.

With seven top-100 recruits and the No. 1 overall player in the class, Michigan’s 2025 recruiting efforts position the program for long-term success in the Big Ten and beyond.

Four-star OT Ty Haywood flips from Alabama to Michigan on National Signing Day

On National Signing Day, Michigan was able to boost its offense by virtue of a commitment from the talented and highly sought-after Ty Haywood, an offensive tackle. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect had originally pledged to Alabama on July 14, but he finally committed on Nov. 23 and entered the early signing period with the Crimson Tide.

Following an official visit to Ann Arbor on Jan. 17, he ultimately chose the Wolverines.

"All of their offensive linemen have been recruited to the NFL," Haywood said. "All their o-line is getting drafted."

Haywood made an announcement of his signing during the signing ceremony at Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. He is ranked 6th among the offensive linemen, and 10th in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 39 overall recruit in the 2025 class.

Haywood became UM’s 24th commitment for the cycle, strengthening a class ranked No. 6 nationally and trailing only Ohio State and Oregon in the Big Ten. Florida State and Texas Tech pursued him aggressively, but the Wolverines’ commitment on the NIL front helped seal the deal.

The On3 Industry Rankings list Haywood at 6-foot-5, 297 pounds, placing him as the No. 8 offensive tackle, No. 48 player nationally and No. 11 prospect in Texas.

