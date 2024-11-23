What many experts deemed improbable has happened, as No. 1 ranked quarterback Bryce Underwood has flipped from LSU to Michigan. Part of the possible reasons for his flip was a multi-million dollar NIL deal, and this has already sparked even more rumors.

This time, there is also a possibility that another LSU commit, four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows, is flipping to Michigan. On3 is predicting that this is very much possible now that the No. 1 recruit has flipped.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Because money, which is rumored to be worth over $12 million, was involved in the Bryce Underwood flip, many are saying that Meadows might also have received a NIL incentive. This is reflected in the replies to On3 Recruits' tweet.

"Michigan is going to be broke after this recruiting cycle," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Flipmas 2024," replied one fan. "I saw him and his dad on the concourse when they visited Big House earlier this year. He looks the part .. and UM desperately needs tall athletic WRs."

Expand Tweet

"💰💰💰💸💸💸," said another fan.

Meanwhile, other fans were just poking fun at LSU's expense, as the Underwood flip may have just opened the floodgates into more players flipping.

"LSU is so poverty," replied one fan.

"LSU is a sinking ship 😭😭," noted another.

Meadows flipping after Bryce Underwood is still a rumor and nothing is finalized. Should this happen, it could conflict with Michigan's plans, as Andrew Marsh, another four-star wide receiver, recently committed to the Wolverines.

Other flips possible for Michigan after Bryce Underwood's commitment

The Bryce Underwood flip has sent shockwaves throughout college and high school football, as other players may now also be flipping to Michigan. Meadows has always expressed his interest in playing with Underwood, and he is already one of those possible flips.

Before Underwood, his teammate at Belleville High School Elijah Dotson also flipped. He previously committed to Pittsburgh before saying he is now going to Michigan. He plays safety for Belleville and is considered a four-star recruit.

Underwood's flip could also mean more for Michigan in the long run. If he stays at the school, he could attract more players from the classes of 2026 and 2027. His flip also comes at a time when the Wolverines are losing much talent to the NFL, as more and more players are declaring for the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.