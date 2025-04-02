  • home icon
  • "Michigan is pretty high on my list as of right now": Four-star 2026 class LB reveals interest in Sherrone Moore's program after spring visit

By Maliha
Modified Apr 02, 2025 15:27 GMT
Michigan v Ohio State - Source: Getty
Sherrone Moore and his Michigan coaching staff hosted several prospects to campus from all over the nation this spring, including four-star linebacker Hudson Dunn. Wolverines linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary is leading the recruitment race for the Liberty High School (Arizona) standout, and the latest trip only increased his affinity towards the program.

"I'd say that Michigan is pretty high on my list as of right now," Hunn told The Michigan Insider. "They have a lot to offer and I love the program. I think I'd be a great fit."
Dunn is the No. 39 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 5 recruit in Arizona, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has been a priority target for Michigan in the 2026 class, which has yet to secure a linebacker commit. Moore and general manager Sean Magee even made a personal visit to see him on January 28.

"I really appreciate @Coach_SMoore and @SeanMagee04 for coming by the school to see me!!!" Dunn posted on X.
The Wolverines have three committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 37 in the nation.

Hudson Dunn recaps his Michigan trip

As of now, Michigan holds the edge in Hudson Dunn's recruitment, with On3 giving the school the highest odds (48.5%) of landing his commitment. Following his recent visit to Ann Arbor, that momentum is only expected to grow.

"The visit went great," Hunn told The Michigan Insider. "Honestly I loved everything about it and I'd say the highlight was the practice for sure it was really cool to see them compete against each other and see how they do things."
Dunn quickly made an impact for Liberty by earning a varsity spot after his freshman season. Since then, he has played a key role in leading the program to two Open Division state championships.

As a junior in the 2024 season, he dominated defensively by recording 13.5 sacks (leading the 6A Conference in that category) along with 57 total tackles and 24 tackles for loss.

His phenomenal performance earned him multiple honors, including Northeast Region Defensive Player of the Year, 6A All-State Defensive Player of the Year, and 12 News Friday Night Fever Defensive Player of the Year.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
