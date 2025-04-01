Michigan recruiting insider projects Sherron Moore's Wolverines to be the top contender for the No. 1 OT in the nation

Michigan’s pursuit of elite talent in the 2026 recruiting class has placed it in strong contention for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the nation’s top-ranked recruit. Under Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines have made a compelling case.

Ad

On3 Sports analyst Ethan McDowell recently highlighted Michigan’s rise in Cantwell’s recruitment, noting the Wolverines “built momentum” with the highly touted lineman during two key visits. Cantwell first visited Ann Arbor on Dec. 15, a trip that had been long overdue.

“It’s a program that’s as storied as it gets,” Cantwell said. “They’re known for O-line development. They’re one of those programs you can count on to do that year in, year out, regardless of who’s in there.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cantwell has a packed visit schedule, including Miami on May 9, Missouri on May 31, another trip to Ann Arbor on June 13 and Oregon on June 20. Initially, Missouri seemed the frontrunner due to Cantwell’s deep ties to the program — having grown up on the university’s campus. However, Michigan’s team culture and history of producing elite offensive linemen swayed his perspective.

“A lot of the reasons I like Ann Arbor is they are producing O-linemen year in and year out,” Cantwell said. “If you look at the draft portal from last year, there were six O-linemen.”

Ad

Michigan secured a spot in Cantwell’s top six alongside Oregon, Georgia, Missouri and Miami. His visit to Ann Arbor gave his family insight into the program’s winning tradition and player development.

His father, Christian Cantwell, was particularly impressed with the university’s academic resources. Jackson, who scored a 33 on the ACT at just 14 years old, found Michigan’s academic and networking opportunities appealing.

“It’s really unique,” Christian said. “That was really cool. I joked with Coach Moore afterwards — they should start with that part.”

Ad

Cantwell's recruitment heats up as Michigan strengthens position ahead of June official visit

The Michigan Wolverines’ staff maintained regular contact with the elite prospect and visited him twice during the January evaluation window. After gaining more insight into the program, Cantwell confirmed his official visit to Ann Arbor for June 13.

His family took a selective approach this spring, visiting only Miami, Ohio State and Michigan. While they recognized Michigan’s on-field development, they prioritized finding a program that aligned with Jackson’s personality and values.

Ad

“Everybody’s got good coaches, but we’ve got to feel that this is a place that we trust that he would be, essentially, happy at,” his father, Christian Cantwell, said.

During their visit, the Cantwells met a former Michigan standout and learned about the unique game-day experience for parents.

“They have, ostensibly, a dinner/tailgate-type thing for the parents, and then, for 10 or 15 minutes, your kids can come out and talk to you prior to the game. That’s actually really cool,” Christian noted.

Cantwell, who plans to narrow his list further in the coming months, is currently considering 14 programs, including Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and USC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place