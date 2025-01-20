Michigan's Bryce Underwood shares 2-word reaction to TikTok’s 14-hour shutdown

An unexpected 14-hour shutdown of TikTok sent shockwaves through its massive user base, leaving millions, including creator athletes like Bryce Underwood, scrambling to adapt.

Underwood, a five-star quarterback recruit, took to Instagram with a succinct response. Captioning his story, he showcased his characteristic charm and maintained sharing the screenshot of his TikTok account.

“BACK TURNTTTT,” he wrote on Sunday.

TikTok’s temporary outage left creators unable to engage with their audiences or share content, a significant blow for a platform known for its viral trends and rapid communication.

Users in the United States began regaining access following the voluntary shutdown, which the company attributed to efforts surrounding national security concerns.

The platform acknowledged the resumption of services in a public statement, expressing gratitude for assurances provided by President-elect Donald Trump:

"We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

During this time, the app was temporarily unavailable for download on the Apple and Google Play stores. Incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz addressed the matter, revealing that President-elect Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed TikTok’s future:

"We can have an app that protects Americans. And I could tell you, I wouldn't want the FBI or the U.S. government monitoring every keystroke or seeing every password, nor would we want the Chinese Communist Party. But we also want an app that 170 million Americans clearly really enjoy and that we were able to get our message out during the Trump campaign in a very powerful way."

Bryce Underwood and Michigan set for the new era at quarterback in 2025

The Michigan Wolverines face an intriguing quarterback competition heading into the 2025 season after major offseason shakeups. With Davis Warren sidelined by an ACL tear suffered during the bowl game and Alex Orji transferring to UNLV, Michigan will debut a fresh face under center when it takes on New Mexico State in the season opener.

The two frontrunners for the starting job are veteran transfer Mikey Keene from Fresno State and Bryce Underwood, a true freshman ranked as Michigan’s highest-rated quarterback recruit ever.

Keene, who brings valuable experience, threw for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during Fresno State’s 6-7 campaign. Notably, Keene faced Michigan at the Big House last season, tallying 235 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a loss.

Adding intrigue, former four-star recruit Jadyn Davis remains a potential contender in the quarterback room.

