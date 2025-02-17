Michigan's Bryce Underwood showers love on GF Day'iana with heartfelt reactions

Michigan Wolverines star quarterback Bryce Underwood recently displayed his affection for his girlfriend, Day'iana. The up-and-coming influencer posted a stunning Instagram carousel with the caption:

Ad

“Love to love me ❤️,” she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Her post prompted Underwood to write in the comments section with heart-eye emojis.

Image via Ig@daythedolll

Day'iana, known as "Day'iana The Doll," has built a strong online presence, boasting over 30,000 Instagram followers and more than 2,000 YouTube subscribers. Her content primarily features vlogs and engaging storytime videos.

Ad

Meanwhile, Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, has officially joined the Michigan Wolverines as a freshman quarterback, headlining a recruiting class ranked sixth in the nation.

With such high expectations, analysts are already discussing what lies ahead for the five-star QB. On "The Hard Count" podcast, On3’s J.D. PicKell assessed the massive hype surrounding Underwood.

"The hype around this guy is enormous, and the thing about hype, usually it's misplaced. It's not with this kid," Pickell said.

Ad

"The hype makes sense, but ... what are some reasonable expectations for Bryce Underwood, his first year in Ann Arbor? One thing I think you can say when you talk about expectations for Bryce Underwood — he's going to start right away."

Michigan recently acquired former Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene through the transfer portal. But PicKell believes Underwood gives the Wolverines the best shot at making the 2025 College Football Playoff.

Ad

"Will it be perfect? No. Will there be some bumps and bruises? Absolutely. But, you live and die with Bryce Underwood as your guy, because he changes the trajectory of Michigan Football, and also he allows you to run."

While Michigan aims to improve upon last season’s 8-5 record, PicKell remains cautious in predicting a playoff return.

"I haven't seen Bryce Underwood take a snap in a Michigan practice jersey, much less in a game," PicKell said. "So, I'm waiting a little bit to, at least, see how he looks in an 11-on-11 setting before I make any definitive statements on Michigan in 2025."

Ad

From LSU to Michigan: Bryce Underwood’s bold move and high expectations

For nearly 11 months, Bryce Underwood was committed to LSU, but his late-November decision to flip to Michigan stunned the college football world. Explaining his choice to Big Ten Network, Underwood highlighted Michigan’s legacy.

The Wolverines went all out in recruiting the five-star quarterback, even arranging a conversation with Michigan legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Ad

“I talked to Tom Brady before, so that’s one of the biggest and the main one that I’ve talked to,” Underwood told On3. “Just a great experience.”

He has also built a relationship with former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, now with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Definitely was rooting for him to be in the game as a freshman and a sophomore, so coming in his junior year, seeing him start the whole way and a little bit of his sophomore year was a great thing to see,” Underwood said.

Underwood’s high school career was nothing short of spectacular. At Belleville (Mich.) High, he threw for 2,321 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 71.8% of his passes, earning him Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Michigan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback