Justin Jefferson makes thoughts clear on JJ McCarthy amid Sam Darnold's uncertain future

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson shared his take on JJ McCarthy, praising the young quarterback's eagerness to learn and develop. This endorsement comes at a moment when free agent Sam Darnold's future with the team is uncertain.

Jefferson, a key figure in the Vikings' passing attack, shared locker space with McCarthy during the 2024 season. Their daily interactions gave Jefferson a front-row view of McCarthy's development, even as the rookie quarterback's season was cut short by an ACL tear in the preseason.

Jefferson offered his point of view while speaking to reporter Jonathan Adams on Saturday.

"He's a sponge, for sure. You know, he's a guy that wants to learn. He's a guy that wants to be a top tier quarterback in this league," Jefferson said. "Every single day we're chopping it up. We're talking, not only about football, but just in life in general."

Jefferson emphasized his growing connection with JJ McCarthy off the field.

"Having that connection with him before he even steps on the field in space, something that's special," Jefferson added. "I'm excited to see what he does."

The Vikings face a crucial decision between JJ McCarthy and Darnold, who led the team to a stunning 14-3 record in 2024. Darnold also threw for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Vikings' quarterback puzzle takes shape amidst JJ McCarthy's recovery

Coach Kevin O'Connell addressed the team's quarterback situation on the Dan Patrick Show.

"I think a lot goes into it. We haven't made that decision yet. I talked to really all three, you know, both JJ [McCarthy], and J.J.'s here every day, but I talked to Sam [Darnold] yesterday for a long time," O'Connell said on Friday.

The Vikings invested heavily in their quarterback room last season, drafting McCarthy in the first round and adding veteran Daniel Jones before the playoffs. CBS senior columnist Pete Prisco named Darnold the top available free agent, ahead of notable players like Tee Higgins and Josh Sweat.

Despite Darnold's remarkable season, which included a Pro Bowl appearance, the Vikings seemingly appear poised for change.

Multiple teams have emerged as potential landing spots for Darnold. The Raiders, Jets and Giants all need quarterback help. The Raiders' connection to minority owner Tom Brady could influence their interest in the veteran signal-caller.

