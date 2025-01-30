JJ McCarthy drops 1-word reaction as fellow rookie Jayden Daniels recaps 2024 season

Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy reacted to fellow NFL star Jayden Daniels sharing his rookie year journey. On Thursday, Daniels took to his Instagram account to share 12 pictures, giving fans a glimpse of his incredible rookie season playing for the Washington Commanders.

The quarterback posted snaps of him donning the Commanders' uniform while making an entry into the field for the game, along with several other pictures of him playing, giving interviews and celebrating. In addition to that, Daniels also posted a few pictures of him traveling with his luggage.

Recalling the rookie year for the Washington Commanders, the 24-year-old had a two-word caption. He wrote:

"year 1🪄"

McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season due to an injury, reacted to Daniels' post. He wrote:

"Mooooooovie"

JJ McCarthy's comment on Jayden Daniels's Post (SS via Instgram/@thatkidjayden)

Jayden Daniels was the second overall pick by the Commanders in 2024. He recorded 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in the regular season.

He even played in the postseason playoffs his rookie year, but the Commanders lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles and did not go to the Super Bowl. Daniels also had an impressive postseason campaign, finishing with 822 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, JJ McCarthy was selected 10th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, during a practice session, he tore the meniscus in his knee, leading him to miss the entire rookie season.

Jayden Daniels opens up about his rookie season team

Jayden Daniels had a remarkable rookie season which ended with a loss in the NFC Championship game. Following the game on Sunday, Daniels reflected on his rookie season team Washington Commanders.

Speaking of his team, Daniels said (via USA Today):

“It means the world, just having a veteran presence, older guys being able to take me in, and I just get to learn from them.....Obviously, it sucks, this being my first one (conference championship game), but in this fashion, when you are that close to achieving something that hasn’t been done in a while, it sucks. But I love that locker room, I love that group of guys we have in the locker room.”

Although Daniels' team could not qualify for the Super Bowl, he had recently collaborated with USAA and the Marine Corps Association (MCA) to send USMC veteran Jonathan Knauth to Super Bowl 2025.

In the 59th edition of the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 in New Orleans.

