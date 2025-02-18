  • home icon
  "Minnesota over USC And Tennessee is crazy": CFB fans react as 4-star CB Justin Hopkins commits to P.J. Fleck's Golden Gophers

By Viraj Mali
Modified Feb 18, 2025 14:30 GMT
Sep 24, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck waves to fans at Spartan Stadium before playing MSU. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Justin Hopkins, a four-star cornerback from Nashville, Tennessee, received offers from top CFB programs such as Tennessee, USC, Auburn, Texas and Ole Miss. However, the young athlete decided to join P.J. Fleck's Minnesota Golden Gophers. The move, announced on Monday, is surprising because Minnesota does not have a well-renowned football program.

According to On3, the Gophers had a 98.4% chance of landing the four-star recruit. He received an offer from Fleck and company on May 30 and since then took an unofficial visit to the program on Nov. 23.

His decision to commit to Minnesota surprised fans on social media. On3's Hayes Fawcett shared the news of Hopkins' commitment and fans quickly flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts. A majority of the fanbase congratulated Hopkins and wished him luck in Minnesota.

"Row the boat," one fan said.
"Congrats bro ! Welcome to the Family !!" another fan commented.
"forever proud," another fan wrote.
Comments regarding Justin Hopkin&#039;s Minnesota commitment
However, some fans questioned the move to choose Minnesota over other prominent football programs such as USC and Tennessee.

"Why," one fan questioned.
"Won’t be there for long unfortunately," another fan commented.
"Minnesota over USC And Tennessee is crazy," another fan wrote.
IG comments about Hopkins&#039; choice
Justin Hopkins is ranked No. 378 in the country and is the 25th-best cornerback in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the ninth-best overall prospect from the state of Tennessee.

Justin Hopkins talked about the Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers added the four-star cornerback from Ensworth High School, Justin Hopkins, to their list of commitments from the Class of 2026. He chose the Golden Gophers over top programs such as USC, Tennessee, Auburn and Texas.

Hopkins spoke about the program and had nothing but nice things to say about the coaching staff in Minnesota.

"Every time I talked to another school, it just couldn’t compare to how I felt when I talked with the Minnesota coaches," Hopkins said, as per On3. "Coach (Nick) Monroe came down twice, coach Fleck came down once and there was no comparison for me... At Minnesota, I get a great education, there is a chance to play early, I can be stable as a football player and I can play for great coaches."

Justin Hopkins is the Gophers' fourth commitment from the Class of 2026. The program's class is ranked No. 30 in the country, as per 247Sports.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
