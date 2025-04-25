Missouri high schoolers cannot hold their excitement as alum Armand Membou gets picked by New York Jets in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Armand Membou left his high school, Lee's Summit North, in a joyous mood after getting picked by the New York Jets as the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Lee's Summit North's players witnessed the draft together and erupted with joy after watching Membou get picked by the Jets. New York's Instagram page shared a clip of Membou's high school going bonkers after his selection.

Armand Membou played multiple sports at Lee's Summit. He played football, basketball, wrestling, tennis and soccer in high school, but decided to pursue a career in football. Oregon, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa State and Kansas State were among the top colleges that offered the offensive tackle.

He eventually chose to play for the Missouri Tigers and displayed his talent for three seasons.

Membou was a three-star prospect out of high school and was ranked No. 413 in the country. He was the 30th-best offensive lineman in the Class of 2022 and the ninth-best overall recruit in Missouri.

When Armand Membou spoke about his progress in high school

Armand Membou wasn't a highly touted athlete coming into high school. The offensive tackle spoke about his progress in high school and shed light on his mindset during his high school days.

"[Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee] told me I had a chance to go to varsity," Membou said told SBLive Sports in 2021, as per SI. "In my head, I said, ‘I have to work.’ I wanted this, so I started working out, going to the gym and lifting on my own and eating right. At the same time, I started to grow the spring of my sophomore year. That combination helped me progress my junior year."

Membou was one of the best players at his position last year. He was selected in the All-SEC second team and was also a part of the Associated Press All-SEC second team.

